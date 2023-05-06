Kate Middleton Shines In Dazzling Tiara At King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton shined in a dazzling tiara at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Her outfit did indeed include a bit of blue, which Kate let slip when she offered up a clue about what she would be wearing to the coronation.

via Associated Press The Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London on May 6.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The Princess and Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Kate was joined at the coronation ceremony by her husband, Prince William, and all three of the couple’s children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George even snagged a special role in his grandfather’s big day, as he was one of Charles’ four Pages of Honour.

Take a look at more photos from the monumental weekend below:

JACOB KING via Getty Images The Princess of Wales speaks with guests during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London on May 5. Leon Neal via Getty Images People wearing cardboard masks of King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen on May 5 as preparations continue for the coronation. SOPA Images via Getty Images Another royal superfan wrapped in a Union Jack enjoys a drink at her camp on The Mall near Buckingham Palace. Advertisement Carl Court via Getty Images A royal fan adjusts her fake crown as she waits on The Mall in London ahead of Charles' coronation on May 6. SOPA Images via Getty Images Royal superfans wearing Union Jack outfits stand in their camp on The Mall near Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation of King Charles III. WPA Pool via Getty Images King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. Advertisement JACOB KING via Getty Images The Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests. WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William speaks to Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand during a reception at Buckingham Palace. WPA Pool via Getty Images The Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Advertisement Samir Hussein via Getty Images Queen Rania and Abdullah II of Jordan at Buckingham Palace on May 5. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW via Getty Images Protestors and well-wishers line the route of the "King's Procession," stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. Advertisement Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel from St James's Palace to Buckingham Palace in London ahead of their coronation ceremony. Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by car at Buckingham Palace. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6. Advertisement Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony. WPA Pool via Getty Images Baroness Floella Benjamin (R) arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Lionel Richie speaks with Sadiq Khan in Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation. Advertisement Guy Smallman via Getty Images Supporters of the Republic pressure group protest against the coronation on the edge of Trafalgar Square at the top of Whitehall on May 6. Guy Smallman via Getty Images More supporters of Republic. Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the coronation. Advertisement PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronations. Samir Hussein via Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation on May 6. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan attend the coronation. Advertisement Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania attend attend the coronation. Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho eter Westminster Abbey. Advertisement Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco, attend the coronation. TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey.