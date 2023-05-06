Kate Middleton Shines In Dazzling Tiara At King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton shined in a dazzling tiara at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Her outfit did indeed include a bit of blue, which Kate let slip when she offered up a clue about what she would be wearing to the coronation.
Kate was joined at the coronation ceremony by her husband, Prince William, and all three of the couple’s children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
George even snagged a special role in his grandfather’s big day, as he was one of Charles’ four Pages of Honour.
Take a look at more photos from the monumental weekend below:
JACOB KING via Getty Images
Leon Neal via Getty Images
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Carl Court via Getty Images
SOPA Images via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
JACOB KING via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW via Getty Images
Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images
Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Guy Smallman via Getty Images
Guy Smallman via Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images
