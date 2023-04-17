King Charles And Camilla's 'Coronation Quiche' Is Not To Everyone's Taste

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have shared a recipe for "Coronation Quiche" in celebration of the Big Lunches due to be staged to mark their coronation. Buckingham Palace via PA Media

A recipe picked to mark the King’s coronation as a “good sharing dish” has been given lukewarm reviews on social media.

King Charles and the Queen Consort have personally chosen a recipe for “Coronation Quiche” in celebration of the Big Lunches due to be staged at the me time as the ceremony.

The recipe for the open baked savoury tart, which features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, was shared on the royal family’s official Twitter account revealed.

Introducing… Coronation Quiche!



Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country. pic.twitter.com/aVcw9tNarP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2023

For the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, Coronation Chicken – cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a well-seasoned dressed salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs – was invented to feed the foreign guests who were entertained at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

The new recipe is by royal head chef Mark Flanagan and was chosen by Charles and Camilla in collaboration with him.

Buckingham Palace said the quiche was chosen because it worked as a sharing dish, can be served hot or cold, suits a wide variety of dietary requirements and can be easily adapted to suit different tastes.

The Palace also said it had the benefit of not being too complicated and not requiring costly or hard-to-source ingredients.

Quiche is known as a classic French dish, but is said have actually originated in Germany in the Middle Ages with the word quiche from the German kuchen, meaning cake.

But not everyone was impressed with the choice as the UK battles with stubbornly high inflation, despite the Palace suggesting the cost-of-living crisis was taken into consideration.

Broadcaster Richard Bacon tweeted: “Hands up if you’re starting to find this event very silly?”

Others pointed out it comes soon after the UK faced an eggs shortage – and argued that quiche just isn’t very nice.

Hands up if you’re starting to find this event very silly? https://t.co/i52JjVdHO5 — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 17, 2023

Anyone who thinks this is 'news' is living in a parallel universe.https://t.co/dJswCyd1YT — Joan Smith (@polblonde) April 17, 2023

I cannot fathom that I have just been told, on the national news, about a “coronation quiche.” Now, for clarity, this is quiche we could all make to celebrate Prince Charles becoming the king. And it was not on The One Show, nor on This Morning. It was on the NATIONAL NEWS. — Niamh Hargan (@EveWithAnN) April 17, 2023

And what are we supposed to make this Coronation Quiche with? pic.twitter.com/nEmwQGmV0e — Tavern Hoyden (@TavernHoyden) April 17, 2023

There’s a cost of living crisis in the UK, people are choosing between heating or eating and the “powers that be” chose to release a tweet about Coronation Quiche…? The optics are questionable to say the least 🥮 https://t.co/PSgpo3maBD — Miranda Ashitey (@mizzieashitey) April 17, 2023

Real talk: nobody actually likes quiche. https://t.co/XLPt6k5QdX — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) April 17, 2023

This whole coronation is a total flop. This is literally just any quiche. Coronation Chicken will always be that girl, she will always be famous. https://t.co/OCQ7ltVjJI — C. (@cstsher) April 17, 2023

The Coronation Big Lunch aims to brings neighbours and communities together to celebrate the May 6 coronation.