King Charles And Camilla's 'Coronation Quiche' Is Not To Everyone's Taste

A recipe picked to mark the King’s coronation as a “good sharing dish” has been given lukewarm reviews on social media.
King Charles and the Queen Consort have personally chosen a recipe for “Coronation Quiche” in celebration of the Big Lunches due to be staged at the me time as the ceremony.
The recipe for the open baked savoury tart, which features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, was shared on the royal family’s official Twitter account revealed.
For the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, Coronation Chicken – cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a well-seasoned dressed salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs – was invented to feed the foreign guests who were entertained at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.
The new recipe is by royal head chef Mark Flanagan and was chosen by Charles and Camilla in collaboration with him.
Buckingham Palace said the quiche was chosen because it worked as a sharing dish, can be served hot or cold, suits a wide variety of dietary requirements and can be easily adapted to suit different tastes.
The Palace also said it had the benefit of not being too complicated and not requiring costly or hard-to-source ingredients.
Quiche is known as a classic French dish, but is said have actually originated in Germany in the Middle Ages with the word quiche from the German kuchen, meaning cake.
But not everyone was impressed with the choice as the UK battles with stubbornly high inflation, despite the Palace suggesting the cost-of-living crisis was taken into consideration.
Broadcaster Richard Bacon tweeted: “Hands up if you’re starting to find this event very silly?”
Others pointed out it comes soon after the UK faced an eggs shortage – and argued that quiche just isn’t very nice.
The Coronation Big Lunch aims to brings neighbours and communities together to celebrate the May 6 coronation.
Camilla has been patron of the Big Lunch initiative since 2013