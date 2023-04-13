Meghan Markle Makes Twitter 'Proud' By Turning Down King Charles' Coronation Invite

Meghan Markle turned down her invitation to King Charles’ coronation next month, and Twitter is absolutely here for her.
Since leaving their lives as working royals behind in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry have been very open about their previous unhappiness behind Palace walls.
She and Harry have repeatedly alleged that the Royal Family did not protect them from negative publicity, which encouraged them both to officially step down from their royal duties.
The Duchess of Sussex has also spoke about how her own mental health severely declined during this time.
Meghan did make an unexpected appearance in the UK following the Queen’s death in September, and the two were said to be close. But since then, relations between the remaining royals and the Sussexes have supposedly deteriorated even further.
Their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, followed by the release of the Duke’s explosive tell-all memoir Spare and his string of promotional interviews, seemed to exacerbate the divide between the breakaway royals and the working ones, even though Harry said he was keen to unite.
On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ organisation Archewell released nearly identical statements confirming that Harry would be attending Charles’ coronation – while Meghan, though invited, will not be going.
This is not the first time the couple have agreed to this arrangement where Meghan stays back in their California home while Harry attends a pivotal royal event.
When pregnant with their second child, Princess Lili, in April 2021, Meghan did not get medical clearance to travel to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.
Some outlets claim the pair may have chosen not to attend the King’s coronation together partly because it falls on the birthday of their son, and Charles’ grandson, Prince Archie, who will be 4 on May 6.
While the exact reasons behind Meghan’s decision not to attend the occasion are still unclear, her supporters are speculating that she is simply putting her own mental health first – and they’re so here for it.