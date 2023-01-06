Prince Harry Has Spilled The Royal Tea And Twitter Lapped. It. Up.

Prince Harry has dominated the internet in the last 24 hours, and you can see why.
Since the explosive contents of his memoir ‘Spare’ were revealed five days before it was actually meant to launch, the revelations have just not stopped coming.
Combined with the ongoing broadcast interviews he’s taking part in to promote the book, the Duke of Sussex has abandoned any attempts to maintain the sense of mystery around the Royal Family.
Not only has he exposed his fractured relationship with his brother Prince William – and alleged the heir to the throne hit him – but he’s revealed how he lost his virginity to an older woman behind a pub, how he tried cocaine and the number of people he killed while serving in Afghanistan.
He has exposed his and William’s reluctance to accept their stepmother, now the Queen Consort, into the royal fold, details about his relationship with King Charles III and how he was “probably bigoted” before he met his wife.
This is not the first time Harry has lifted the lid on life behind Palace walls. He and Meghan Markle spoke out about how they were allegedly treated as senior members of the Firm in their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview last March.
They also just released as six-part docuseries detailing their lives together on Netflix.
However, this is probably the most substantial insight into royal life (particularly Harry’s personal day-to-day experience) with all the questions royal watchers have been asking over the decades – and more.
It could also not be further away from the monarchy’s unofficial mantra: never complain, never explain.
So, it’s not a surprise that Twitter erupted as the details were gradually revealed...
His revelations were so wild, people compared him to Jay from The Inbetweeners (known for bragging about his alleged antics)
His general willingness to spill *all* of the tea was also greatly appreciated
Then, it suddenly all just got to be too much, even for Harry’s most loyal fans...
Others took to mocking Harry over his complaints towards his brother
And, of course, William didn’t escape from Twitter’s wrath either
In fact, people started speculating how the brothers might react if they end up both attending their father’s funeral later this year
And, just for good measure, here’s a clip of US talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel’s interpretation of the alleged princely fight-off, which went down a treat on Twitter...