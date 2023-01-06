Prince Harry Has Spilled The Royal Tea And Twitter Lapped. It. Up.

Prince Harry has dominated the internet in the last 24 hours, and you can see why.

Since the explosive contents of his memoir ‘Spare’ were revealed five days before it was actually meant to launch, the revelations have just not stopped coming.

Combined with the ongoing broadcast interviews he’s taking part in to promote the book, the Duke of Sussex has abandoned any attempts to maintain the sense of mystery around the Royal Family.

Advertisement

He has exposed his and William’s reluctance to accept their stepmother, now the Queen Consort, into the royal fold, details about his relationship with King Charles III and how he was “probably bigoted” before he met his wife.

This is not the first time Harry has lifted the lid on life behind Palace walls. He and Meghan Markle spoke out about how they were allegedly treated as senior members of the Firm in their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview last March.

They also just released as six-part docuseries detailing their lives together on Netflix.

However, this is probably the most substantial insight into royal life (particularly Harry’s personal day-to-day experience) with all the questions royal watchers have been asking over the decades – and more.

Advertisement

It could also not be further away from the monarchy’s unofficial mantra: never complain, never explain.

So, it’s not a surprise that Twitter erupted as the details were gradually revealed...

His revelations were so wild, people compared him to Jay from The Inbetweeners (known for bragging about his alleged antics)

“Had stallion sex with an older woman round the back of the pub, took cocaine, killed 25 taliban and my necklace got broken” pic.twitter.com/kFqaFbgCaF — Gareth Baines (@DrGABaines) January 5, 2023

"Snorted coke, shagged 3 birds behind the pub, then killed 25 Taliban on my way home" #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/nLnzfPMyqb — macho bellied (@mibo612) January 5, 2023

prince harry: i did drugs, boned behind a pub and killed 25 people, then got a message from my mum pic.twitter.com/u7Qk2tvoqr — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) January 5, 2023

Advertisement

His general willingness to spill *all* of the tea was also greatly appreciated

This should’ve been the cover to Prince Harry’s new book fr pic.twitter.com/OHkhfTLTjo — Queen of Love & Beauty (@PinkYetiCup) January 5, 2023

the crown writers running to put all of Prince Harry’s accusations in the future seasons

pic.twitter.com/5w1l8eDHUn — BIG HEAD (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) January 5, 2023

Prince Harry is over there spilling the real pipping hot English tea and I might have to buy that book. pic.twitter.com/3RrEXhV4Ta — Titan (@TheTitanBaddie) January 5, 2023

me watching prince harry spill tea all over the carpet of buckingham palace pic.twitter.com/44QGqtwoqY — 💌 shit you should care about 💌 (@SYSCAbout) January 6, 2023

Then, it suddenly all just got to be too much, even for Harry’s most loyal fans...

Advertisement

ITV to Prince Harry: “I’m A Celebrity, 2023. Name your price.” — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 6, 2023

what HASN’T prince Harry said in his book chile — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 5, 2023

I’ve learned enough about Prince Harry. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) January 6, 2023

Prince Harry in the midst of the worst PR campaign in the history of planet earth — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) January 5, 2023

Others took to mocking Harry over his complaints towards his brother

Prince Harry claims Prince William always spoils the EastEnders episodes due to them being released onto Iplayer at 6am pic.twitter.com/828nRtmIN2 — ames (@thepanesars) January 5, 2023

Advertisement

Prince Harry: I want a relationship with my father and brother but for some reason they don’t want to reconcile



Also Prince Harry when he receives a text message from his brother: pic.twitter.com/ztzBQnK7LL — Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) January 2, 2023

‘I want my father and brother back’ says Prince Harry, during quick break from slagging them off to anyone who’ll listen. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 3, 2023

And, of course, William didn’t escape from Twitter’s wrath either

No you can't have Wales. Wales is frigging mine. It was a present from my Dad. pic.twitter.com/xutNRQLmQH — trouteyes (@trouteyes) January 5, 2023

In fact, people started speculating how the brothers might react if they end up both attending their father’s funeral later this year

Advertisement

And, just for good measure, here’s a clip of US talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel’s interpretation of the alleged princely fight-off, which went down a treat on Twitter...