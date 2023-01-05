Prince Harry Lost His Virginity Behind A Pub Like Some Randy Commoner: Report

Prince Harry said he was treated more like a steed than a celebrity while losing his virginity to an older woman behind a pub in 2001.

The royal called his tryst “a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion,” he wrote in his tea-spilling memoir Spare, according to the Daily Mail.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” he wrote, per the tabloid. (Several outlets seem to be picking up juicy bits from copies on sale early in Spain and translating them.) “One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”

Prince Harry with his dad Prince Charles, the future king, in 2001, the year the young royal apparently lost his virginity. UK Press via Getty Images

Harry wasn’t done oversharing naughty bits.

He wrote he was circumcised (as is his brother and “archnemesis” William) despite reports to the contrary, the New York Post noted.

The Duke of Sussex recounted his royal member had been “frostnipped” in an Antarctica trip before William married Kate Middleton.

“The pre-wedding dinner was pleasant, jolly, despite Willy visibly suffering from standard groom jitters,” he wrote, per the Post. “I regaled the company with tales of the [South] Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.”

Harry’s TMI-packed memoir is gaining plenty of buzz before its official release on Tuesday.

Excerpts about doing cocaine, getting assaulted by his brother and being encouraged by William and Kate to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party have made the rounds.