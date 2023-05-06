Prince Harry To Leave Shortly After Coronation For One Important Reason

TOBY MELVILLE via Reuters

Prince Harry is set to return to the US shortly after the coronation of his father King Charles III, HuffPost understands.

The Duke of Sussex left Los Angeles and travelled to Heathrow Airport on a commercial American Airlines flight yesterday morning – much to the surprise of his fellow passengers.

He landed in London at 11.23am on Friday, but will jet off back home following today’s proceedings.

Why? Today also marks his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The father-of-two plans to arrive home in time to still celebrate his little one’s special day.

In today’s proceedings, the Prince will not wear his military uniform or robes.

Despite having served in the Army for a decade and having completed two tours of Afghanistan, Harry will not be allowed to wear the military uniform as he is no longer a working royal, writes The Mirror.

It is understood that Harry will be sat in the third row during the service at Westminster Abbey as his father is enthroned.