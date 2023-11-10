I'm Obsessed With This 12-Minute Sweet Potato Breakfast

We’ve all heard it many times before: “breakfast is the most important meal of the day”, and it’s true! According to the Cleveland Clinic, a good, healthy breakfast can give you energy for the day, improve your heart health, lower your risk of diabetes and reduce brain fog. There really is no better way to start your day.

All of that being said, it can get a little dreary. The same meal, every morning, quickly put together while you try to get ready for work or even get the kids ready, it’s just not always a highlight, is it?

Well, I have found one that I can’t get enough of and I’d even go as far to say as it’s making me a bit of a morning person.

The TikTok breakfast recipe I can’t get enough of

Created by wellness advocate Taryn Shank, this recipe simply involves cutting a sweet potato into small discs, dressing with oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, baking (I bake at 230C, as recommended by BBC Good Food) for six minutes, flipping the discs, baking for another six minutes and that’s it: delicious little sweet potato rounds.

These are delicious just as they are, with a little cream cheese or on more energetic mornings, with some fried eggs. The discs can be kept in the fridge all week so I simply heat them up for a few minutes in the microwave, add on the accompaniments and I’m good to go.

It fills me up until lunch and so far, I haven’t gotten sick of it yet.

Health benefits of sweet potatoes

Of course, as well as being delicious, this is a healthy start to the day as sweet potatoes are packed with lots of nutritional goodness. According to BBC Good Food this includes:

Reducing the risk of cancer

Supporting digestive health

Could help to manage Type 2 diabetes

Good for eye health

Supporting immune function, specifically in the respiratory system and the gut.