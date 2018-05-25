'13 Reasons Why' Producer Defends Show After Graphic Rape Scene Sparks Backlash

‘13 Reasons Why’ producer Mandy Teefey has defended the show after fans criticised the graphic content in the series two finale, in which one character is sexually assaulted.

Many viewers were left questioning whether ‘13 Reasons Why’ had crossed a line with the scene, debating whether its graphic depiction of Tyler’s rape bordered on gratuitous, particularly after he was then seen taking a rifle to school with him in the wake of the attack.

However, Mandy has urged anyone offended by the show to “Google the news”, insisting the Netflix series mirrors what is happening in the real world.