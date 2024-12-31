13 Simple Resolutions To Make If You Want To Live Longer

Viktor Cvetkovic via Getty Images What do health experts recommend for longevity? Diversifying your plate is one area of focus.

The holidays are a season of indulgence ― sipping many festive drinks, scarfing down treats and loading our plates with incredible food. That’s what the days are all about.

But a new year is a great time to hit reset and place the focus back on smart habits that not only make you feel good but also prolong your life. If you want to focus on longevity in the coming year, here are a few resolutions to make:

1. Give a sober month a try

Recent data has not worked out in alcohol’s favour. The World Health Organization has stated that “no level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health.” Perhaps it’s worth considering starting your new year off with a booze break by trying Dry January. It’s a good time to tune in to your body and see how you feel without drinking ― and it just may inspire you to become more of a mindful drinker in the future.

2. Try a new wellness habit

Acupuncture, sound baths, cold plunging ... these alternative treatments might seem “out there,” but there is some scientific support for these trends (the ones doctors and people with medical certifications are talking about, of course ― not the crazy things that influencers are DIYing on TikTok).

Jumping in a pool of icy water, for instance, has been linked to improved mental health and resilience to stress. Singing-bowl sound healing may reduce tension and ease symptoms of depression. And acupuncture, which is constantly being studied, has shown promise in everything from reducing allergies to boosting fertility. Give one of these some consideration and talk to your doctor about it.

3. Schedule more social time

Perhaps your idea of unwinding is takeout on your couch, which is great. But in 2025, make a point to get back to your social life, too.

“Maintaining strong social connections is a critical determinant of longevity,” said Shoshana Ungerleider, a board-certified internal medicine physician and producer and host of the Before We Go and TED Health podcasts.

Research suggests that loneliness and social isolation have health effects comparable to those of smoking 15 cigarettes per day. “Meaningful relationships with family, friends and community members foster emotional support and a sense of belonging, which are integral to both mental and physical health,” Ungerleider said.

4. Make gratitude more of a priority

Inflation, politics, work stress... There may be plenty to complain about, but when is the last time you made a point to focus on what you’re grateful for?

Developing a gratitude practice can be as simple as naming or writing down one or two things you are grateful for each day, said Janet Bayramyan, a psychotherapist and owner of Road to Wellness Therapy.

“This helps to change your physical and brain chemistry to boost more serotonin, a natural chemical that affects mood,” she said. “Sharing gratitude helps us get through even the darkest of days, as it forces us to find anything and everything that is a blessing in our lives.”

5. Walk a little more than you did this year

Exercise doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym or do intense workouts every day.

“Staying active can be as simple as walking, stretching or dancing to your favourite music,” said Hussain Ahmad, a hospital doctor and consultant practitioner in the UK. Small, consistent activities like taking the stairs can add up. “These habits not only boost your physical health but can also improve your mood, reduce stress and help you sleep better,” Ahman explained.

One simple step to take is to boost your step count. Need a few ideas for sneaking in more steps? Park farther away in a parking lot, march in place while watching TV and go to the bathroom at work that’s not the closest one to your desk.

Tony Anderson via Getty Images Walking more is the key to great health.

6. Try a few minutes of meditation

“Studies show that managing stress helps to regulate cortisol levels and decrease inflammation, to name a few,” said Kristen Reed, an award-winning board certified registered nurse and nationally certified health and wellness coach.

Lower stress, she added, correlates to a lower risk for disease and a health span that aligns with your lifespan ― meaning you are healthy up until your last days. Study after study has shown that when it comes to reducing stress, meditation gets a gold star. And even a few minutes a day can help.

7. Eat more gut-friendly foods

Probiotics are constantly being studied, with some research linking them to a reduced risk of conditions such as heart disease.

“Probiotics may improve the gut microbiome by stimulating growth and activity of healthy bacteria in the gut,” said Dawn Menning, a registered dietitian and program director for digital health at the pre-diabetes maintenance platform Nutu App. “Researchers are beginning to understand how microbiomes can have an impact on health issues like enhancing immune function, improving digestion and reducing certain diseases.”

These beneficial live bacteria and yeast strains can be found in foods such as kefir, sauerkraut, yogurt, tempeh and miso.

8. Drink more water

Staying well-hydrated has been linked to a reduced risk of developing chronic conditions, better overall health and a longer life. It’s so important that Dr. Dama Cohen, co-author of “Quench,” deemed proper hydration “the single most important step you can take to treat and prevent chronic disease.”

Two of her biggest tips in the H₂O department? Commit to starting your day with a big glass of water (you can add a pinch of sea salt and lemon for extra hydration) and eat more water-rich fruits and vegetables ― think watermelon, cucumbers and lettuce.

9. Diversify your plate

Do you start your day with a bagel? Have a sandwich for lunch? And are lucky if a vegetable ― not just a potato, rice or fries ― sees your dinner plate? You’re not alone. According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 1 in 10 adults eats enough fruit and vegetables, Menning said.

Sneak veggies into your morning omelet, say yes to the side salad and add chopped veggies into pasta sauce as a way to work in more vegetables. “Focus on eating more minimally processed foods, especially plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes,” Menning suggested.

10. Kick your phone out of your bedroom

“Most people don’t get enough sleep, and there are endless distractions that can impact keeping your sleep-wake cycle consistent,” said Beth Charbonneau, a psychologist in College Park, Maryland.

She suggested a calming bedtime routine and setting alarms to remind you to start winding down before you want to be asleep. “Go old-school and get an alarm clock so you can leave your phone out of the bedroom.”

New research says smartphones may not actually make enough blue light to disrupt our sleep, but doom scrolling in the wee hours of the night can certainly keep you up. Banishing your phone from your room just may help you hit those seven to nine recommended hours of Zzzs per night ― which, of course, helps you live longer.

11. Prioritise sexual pleasure

“Most people think of lovemaking as a luxury, something to save for last on the to-do list, if they get around to it at all,” said Courtney Fae Long, a sexuality expert who recently delivered a TED Talk on sex.

She stressed that prioritising pleasure has been linked to everything from improved happiness, health, confidence, creativity and even productivity in the workplace. “I encourage people to start by scheduling Pleasure Dates, at least once per week,” Fae Long said. “They can be done with or without a partner.”

12. Reduce your sugar intake where possible

“Excess sugar consumption is linked to chronic inflammation, obesity and increased risk of diseases like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” said Rania Batayneh, a nutritionist and author of “The One One One Diet,” One study found a link between a diet rich in vitamins and minerals ― and with minimal added sugar ― and a younger biological age at the cellular level.

“One of the best ways to reduce your sugar intake is to avoid packaged foods and stick to whole foods,” said Angie Kalousek-Ebrahimi, senior director of Lifestyle Medicine at Blue Shield of California.

And for best results, go slow. “Instead of quitting sweets altogether, allow yourself to have healthier options, such as dark chocolate every other day,” Kalousek-Ebrahimi added.

13. Go to your routine doctors’ appointments

When was the last time you had a mole check at the dermatologist? Your annual physical? Visited the dentist? Are you up to date on your teeth cleanings? January of a new year is a great time to call your doctors’ offices and check in and schedule any appointments you are due for.

