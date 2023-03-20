14 Expired Foods That You Can Eat Safely

SolStock via Getty Images Close up of a man shopping in a supermarket while on a budget.

We all intend on eating the food we buy way before the best-before date. However, with the busyness of life, we usually forget when our food expires. With the cost of food being more expensive than ever, this isn’t the time to throw away food.

Luckily, there are some foods you can eat a few days after the expiry date.

What foods can you eat after the best-before date?

If you don’t want to rush to cook your food before the best-before date, try popping your food in the freezer. Technically, any food that’s been frozen (before the expiry date) is good to eat well after the best-before date.

Here are examples of food that can be eaten after the expiry date:

Eggs can be eaten a few days after their expiry date but make sure to smell them before cooking them

Bread can last two weeks after the expiry date if stored in the fridge, according to TooGoodToGo.

White rice, if stored properly.

Dry pasta can last a whopping 24 months after the expiry date if stored in the right conditions.

Canned foods can also be eaten 24 months after the best-before date.

Sauce bottles

Flour and sugar

Vinegar and soy sauce

Peanut butter

Cereals

An unopened packet of biscuits