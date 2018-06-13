EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    13/06/2018 10:29 BST

    15 Father’s Day Gifts Under £20: The Best Ideas For Presents In 2018

    Everything from eco-friendly water bottles to shaving kits.

    Sunday 17 June marks the day of dads. Yes that’s right, it’s almost Father’s Day.

    It’s always hard to find gifts for days like this because you don’t want to spend more than you would on his birthday or at Christmas, but equally you don’t want to show up empty handed.

    To help you on your way to becoming the best son/daughter ever, we’ve found 15 lovely gifts (from books to reusable water bottles) that cost £20 and under - and you don’t even need to leave the house to buy them. Winner.

    • Kabob Grilling Baskets, £12.74
      Uncommon Goods
      Little baskets for barbecuing veg. You should buy them for the name alone - right?

      Price: £12.74
      Buy it here. 
    • Mastercraft Sauvignon Blanc, £10
      Morrisons
      This cheeky little number from Morrisons was voted the best supermarket wine at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (aka the Oscars of the wine industry).

      Price: £10
      Buy it here.
    • Wine Pearls, £18.71
      Uncommon Goods
      Speaking of wine... These metal chillers cool wine to an ideal sipping temperature without watering it down. GENIUS. 

      Price: £18.71
      Buy it here.
    • Spreadable Whisky, £9.99
      Firebox
      Who wouldn't want a jar of alcohol-infused marmalade to start their Saturday morning?

      Price: £9.99
      Buy it here.
    • The Outside By Stephen King, £14.99
      Waterstones
      There's a murder, there are lots of questions, it's penned by Stephen King - he'll probably love it. 

      Price: £14.99
      Buy it here.
    • Chilly's Reusable Water Bottle, £20
      Chillys
      For the eco-friendly dad who's always on-the-go. Available in MANY colours.

      Price: £20
      Buy it here. 
    • Razor Subscription, from £5
      Dollar Shave Club
      Razors aren't the most exciting of gifts but it's nice for dad to not have to spend his hard-earned cash on them. Plus, a subscription makes an otherwise boring task that bit more special. 

      Price: from £5
      Buy it here.
    • Pantone Poster, £9.95
      Juniqe
      A splash of colour and a hint of cool - to remind them of you, obvs. 

      Price: £9.95
      Buy it here. 
    • Bulldog Oil Control Face Mask, £6
      Bull Dog
      This face mask has been given the seal approval by our tech editor - so it must be good.

      Price: £6
      Buy it here.
    • Mini Bee House, £14
      Not On The High Street
      Nice for the bees, nice for your dad. 

      Price: £14
      Buy it here.
    • White T-Shirt, £10
      House of Fraser
      Every man needs a classic white t-shirt in his life and this one won't break the bank!

      Price: £10
      Buy it here.
    • Everyday Spice Cookbook, £9.99
      BHF
      A recipe book full of spice-infused, heart-healthy recipes - plus proceeds go to charity. We're all about the gifts that give back. 

      Price: £9.99
      Buy it here.
    • Alpha Skin Collection
      ASOS
      His face will thank you for it. 
      Price: £18
      Buy it here.
    • Electric Callus Remover, £19.99
      Amazon
      Not the most glamorous of gifts but his feet with be happier because of it.

      Price: £19.99
      Buy it here. 
    • Personalised 'Best Ever Dad' Mug, £8
      Etsy
      It wouldn't be a good Father's Day gift guide without a cheesy mug - and this one comes with his name on!

      Price: £8
      Buy it here. 
    MORE:Dadsfathers day

    Conversations