15 Stats That Perfectly Sum Up Why International Women's Day Feels So Meaningless

International Women’s Day is often a day of celebration and recognition. The women that we are, the women that came before us and the pioneering women around the world, fighting for a better life for us all.

So, why does it feel so empty this year?

Yes, our inboxes have been flooded with IWD2024 discount codes, Instagram feeds are filled with stories of female friendships, etc, but it all still feels quite worthless. We’re not quite living in a world that mirrors what the internet is trying to show us today.

Perhaps it’s more important that we don’t focus on celebration so much as progress itself, liberation, inclusivity, and actually reckoning with women’s struggles around the world?

When it comes to protecting and supporting women, we have a long way to go:

... And this is just a small selection of stats. This International Women’s Day isn’t a moment of celebration but instead one of crisis. Rights are being rolled back, misogyny is still rife and women are being left in pain, impoverished and isolated due to the many ways that we’re being failed.

