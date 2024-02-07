People Cannot Believe Sunak Made 'Despicable' Trans Jibe In Front Of Brianna Ghey's Mother At PMQs

Rishi Sunak on his way to PMQs Anadolu via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s dig at trans people during prime minister’s questions has left social media in shock.

The prime minister tried to criticise Keir Starmer by suggesting he does not know what a woman is, while the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey was in the room.

The incident occurred just after the Labour leader opened his own speech by welcoming Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther to the Commons viewing seats.

Starmer praised her for her “unwavering bravery”, adding: “I’m glad she’s here with us in the gallery here today.”

Shortly after Starmer’s opening statement, Sunak criticised his opponent for his supposed flip-flopping over various policies – particularly when it came to “defining a woman”.

The PM added: “In fairness, that was only 99.9% of a U-turn.”

This is a reference to a remark from Starmer last April, when he said 99.9% of women “of course haven’t got a penis” amid a discussion on trans rights.

While the Tory frontbenchers laughed at Sunak’s comment, Starmer stood up and said: “Of all the weeks to say that – when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame. Parading as a man of integrity....”

Later in PMQs, Labour MP Liz Twist asked Sunak to apologise for “Brianna Ghey’s mother for his insensitive comment”, but the PM ignored the request.

In his closing remarks of PMQs, the PM did add: “If I could just say also to Brianna Ghey’s mum, as I said earlier this week, what happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy.

“As I said earlier this week, in the face of that, her mother to show the compassion and empathy she did last weekend, I thought she demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst of humanity, and she deserves all of admiration and praise for that.”

But, X (formerly Twitter) was soon flooded with horrified reactions to his initial comment – and lack of apology.

It takes a lot to be shocked by transphobia in british politics but this is absolutely despicable https://t.co/hznGmz6Izp — James Greig (@jamesdgreig) February 7, 2024

Did Sunak just make a trans joke in front of Esther Ghey? — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) February 7, 2024

Starmer started by praising Brianna Ghey's mother, who is in the gallery of the Commons, for her grace and bravery.



90 seconds later Sunak is cracking jokes about trans issues. His front bench and MPs laugh with delight.



Appalling, even by their very low standards. ~AA #PMQs pic.twitter.com/4hCytztwW6 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak mocking Keir Starmer over the “definition of a woman” as Brianna Ghey’s mother looks on from the public gallery is so horrible. The Labour leader points this out to him, and the PM doesn't apologise.#PMQs — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) February 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak has just made a joke about trans women when Brianna Ghey's mother is in the chamber



My jaw just dropped — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) February 7, 2024

Culture war rhetoric has real world consequences. Brianna Ghey's mother should not have to be there in order for leadership to recognise the impact of their words.



Sunak should call it a day, he's just not a prime minister. https://t.co/qxLpEBrLLm — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) February 7, 2024

#PMQs

Rishi Sunak should resign



When Brianna Ghey's mother is watching in the House of Commons



Sunak mocks Transgender people

"He (Starmer) can't even define a woman, although that was only 99% of a U-turn"



The Tories laugh like a pack of hyenas.

Britain deserves better than… — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 7, 2024

Every voter should remember Rishi Sunak using trans people as a punching bag as Brianna Ghey's mother listens when they cast their vote in the General Election. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak thinks that trans people can be used as a cheap punchline.



But transphobia, fomented by politicians and the media, has a cost. For many, it is prejudice, systematic exclusion, and dangerously insufficient healthcare.



For Brianna Ghey, it was her life. https://t.co/TRfoBRcKUP — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) February 7, 2024

What an absolute twat. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Britain, ridiculing trans people when the mother of Brianna Ghey is in the room. Utter disgrace. These people are unfit for Government, and have no humanity. pic.twitter.com/U3gouWbBxg — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak just made a joke about trans women, while the mother of Brianna Ghey, a trans girl who was murdered, was in Parliament with them!



This is what happens when Tory culture wars meet reality!#pmqs pic.twitter.com/k363e1xOjn — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 7, 2024

Good on Keir Starmer calling out Rishi Sunak's anti-trans jibe while Brianna Ghey's mother while sitting in the public gallery above.



What an ill advised comment from the Prime Minister. #PMQs — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) February 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak made a “joke”about Keir Starmer “defining a woman”…with Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther watching #pmqs from the gallery.



“Of all the days…” says Starmer



The insensitivity is beyond words



We have a callous inhuman Govtpic.twitter.com/EbxjUjMfXa — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 7, 2024

A reminder that ‘culture wars’ actually involve real life people. https://t.co/9Oh4nsCSrH — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) February 7, 2024

Opposition MPs also slammed Sunak’s remarks.

Even with Brianna Ghey’s mother in the public gallery, the PM can’t resist blowing the culture war dogwhistle. Is there no depth to which he will not sink? #PMQs — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) February 7, 2024

It makes me so angry. https://t.co/dpsyzQNyLA — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 7, 2024

How dare he be so gross in the face of the family of a murdered child. He is the lowest of the low. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 7, 2024

Disgusted to hear Rishi Sunak make a transphobic jibe in the Commons, even as Brianna Ghey's mother is in the public gallery.



Brianna's horrific murder – which was confirmed as being motivated by transphobia – should have finally taught politicians not to spread this hate. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 7, 2024

This isn't the first time Rishi Sunak has used LGBT+ people as a punchline to a cruel joke.



But making jokes about trans people in front of the mother of Brianna Ghey is a shameful new low.



We must do better than this. The Prime Minister should apologise immediately. #PMQs — Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) February 7, 2024

Absolutely sickening for Rishi Sunak to make a transphobic joke at #PMQs while Brianna Ghey’s mother is watching in the chamber.



That’s all trans people are to him: an opportunity for cheap point-scoring.



There are no words. What a disgrace. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) February 7, 2024