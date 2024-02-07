'Shame!' Rishi Sunak Condemned For Mocking Trans People During Visit By Brianna Ghey's Mother

Rishi Sunak was met with cries of “shame” in the Commons, after he made a joke about trans people while the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey was visiting parliament.
Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister launched an attack on Keir Starmer for changing his policy positions.
Sunak said this included “defining a woman”, before adding with a laugh: “Although in fairness that was only 99% of a U-turn.”
The Labour leader hit back: “Of all the weeks to say that. When Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.
“Parading as a man of integrity when he has got absolutely no responsibility.
“I think the role of the prime minister is to ensure that every single citizen of this country feels safe and respected and it’s a shame the prime minister doesn’t share that.”
There were also shouts of “shame” directed at Sunak from the benches of the Commons.
Starmer had opened his questions during PMQs by noting Brianna Ghey’s mother was watching from above the chamber.
“This week the unwavering bravery of Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther has touched us all.
“As a father I can’t imagine the pain she is going through and I am glad she is with us in the gallery today,” the Labour leader said.
Earlier this month two 16-year-olds were convicted of murdering transgender 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
Sunak’s joke’s was a reference to a comment made by Starmer last year. In April the Labour leader said 99.9% of women “of course haven’t got a penis” when asked during an interview for his view on trans rights.
At the end of PMQs, Sunak said what had happened to Brianna Ghey was “an unspeakable and shocking tragedy”.
He added that Brianna Ghey’s mother “deserves all our admiration and praise”.
But following PMQs, Sunak’s spokeswoman doubled-down on the prime minister’s comment, insisting it was “legitimate to point out the number of U-turns the leader of the opposition has made”.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We don’t think that country wants or deserves a prime minister who thinks minorities are a punchbag.”
The PM’s joke was immediately met with a backlash on X from opposition MPs.