Rishi Sunak Says He's Not A Betting Person – He Said Otherwise Just Last Year

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s claim that he is “not a betting person” has been blown apart after comments he previously made about his love of gambling emerged.

The prime minister made the claim as he tried to defuse the furious row over his decision to agree a £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that deportation flights to Rwanda will take off before the general election.

Advertisement

He shook hands on the big-money wager during an hour-long Talk TV interview - prompting an angry backlash.

On BBC Radio 5Live this morning, Sunak said: “If I’m being really honest, I’m not a betting person and I was taken totally by surprise in the middle of that interview.”

But appearing on Radio Four’s Test Match Special during the Ashes last summer, Sunak revealed how he used to enjoy spread betting when he was a young investment banker working in America.

He said: “It was around that time that spread betting had become a thing online.

“I had certainly never done it before. I was sitting there working on one side doing my investing finance job, and on the other screen ... I was doing next wicket partnership, next wicket fall, innings total. I just discovered this thing and it was great.”

Advertisement

Here's Rishi Sunak, who this morning claimed that "I'm not a betting man" in order to distance himself from his £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan... boasting about his love of spread betting. pic.twitter.com/MVKd3qYQnv — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 6, 2024

Asked to explain the apparent contradiction in the PM’s position, his official spokesman said: “He’s not a betting man in general.