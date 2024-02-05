Rishi Sunak Absolutely Rinsed After 'Tasteless Stunt' With Piers Morgan Over Rwanda

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rishi Sunak has drawn significant fury on social media after he appeared to agree to a £1,000 bet that he will get migrants deported to Rwanda before the next general election.

The prime minister was accused of a “tasteless stunt” after his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw him make shake hands on the wager with the controversial broadcaster.

In their interview, which went live on YouTube on Monday, Morgan began: “I’ll bet you a £1,000 to a refugee charity you don’t get anybody on those planes before the election.

“Will you take that bet?”

Although the idea of deporting refugees to Rwanda was first announced in 2022, not a single migrant has been flown there yet.

It’s also worth noting Sunak has refused to say when he plans on calling the next election, saying only that it may be in the second half of this year.

“I want to get the people on the planes,” Sunak chuckled in response to Morgan.

“Alright,” Morgan said, sticking out his hand for the PM to shake and seal the deal – which the prime minister quickly did, adding: “Of course I want to get the people on the planes!”

But Morgan then changed tack, and said: “Do you think that should be a priority when, at the same time, the ONS just predicted we could hit 73m people who, in this country, coming in not on boats, on the normal immigration system, by 2036.”

Sunak replied: “People talk to me a lot about illegal immigration, it’s important we grip it.”

He also said the government’s current plan to curb illegal migration was working – of which the Rwanda bill is just one part – and that Albania was an example of that.

“We created a new returns agreement with Albania,” claiming that illegal migrants then stopped coming after that.

“I do not think it’s going to work for you, that’s my grim prediction,” Morgan said.

Sunak said they would just have to “agree to disagree”, and pointed out that Morgan does not have “an alternative” suggestion to solve the crisis.

“Stopping the boats” was one of Sunak’s five priorities for 2023, shortly after he became prime minister, but it’s widely seen as a failure after nearly 30,000 asylum seekers came across the English Channel last year.

And it already looks like Sunak’s decision to bet on the Rwanda bill may not have gone down well at all...

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock, SNP MP Alison Thewliss and Labour peer Stewart Wood were all quick to share their horror over the TV moment on X (formerly Twitter).

Probably the least Prime Ministerial thing I've seen in 9 years in Parliament. Deeply distasteful.



A Prime Minister splashing his cash around like it's monopoly money - betting on a policy that he has lost control over.



Cost of Rwanda policy may now end up at £400,001,000... https://t.co/1gzajfDEDR — Stephen Kinnock (@SKinnock) February 5, 2024

Utterly disgusting.



This is about real people and their lives, it’s not some game. https://t.co/qjySN2ymWx — Alison Thewliss 🧡 (@alisonthewliss) February 5, 2024

I'm not sure I've ever been so disgusted by British politics. https://t.co/Zs1ZtnOj2J — Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) February 5, 2024

Looking forward to the @CCHQPress graphic publicising this tasteless stunt. https://t.co/FxXik5GwcR — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) February 5, 2024

They weren’t the only ones, either...

Two rich men treating other people's lives as a game. https://t.co/ZJMHwblVYG — Sei Williams (@CapS45) February 5, 2024

two rich men gambling over the lives of vulnerable, traumatised people in desperate need of our help (and legally entitled to it) perfectly encapsulates britain in 2024. https://t.co/ntlyK09gKi — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) February 5, 2024

Like corrupt Roman emperors betting on the deaths of slaves https://t.co/q0Iw7C4mQp — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) February 5, 2024

Rishi Sunak accepts Peirs Morgan's £1,000 bet that he'll get asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next election



Grotesque pic.twitter.com/dDiAv9DFfT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 5, 2024

Anyone who gambles on other people’s existences & misfortunes like this is just depraved…



…right out of some Dickensian tale. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 5, 2024

if we all work together, we can bankrupt Rishi Sunak by challenging him to endless £1,000 bets on his key policies https://t.co/Gz3MgXEjx3 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 5, 2024

A £1,000 bet to Rishi Sunak worth £730m, is the same as a 20p bet to the average Brit worth £150k.



But look how reluctant Sunak is to take it.pic.twitter.com/IDYj4cyXoU — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 5, 2024

The debasement of UK politics & debasement of what it means to be human goes on under this UK Tory Govt.



Rishi Sunak has accepted a £1,000 bet from Piers Morgan that deportation flights to Rwanda will be up & running before the UK election.pic.twitter.com/Ay81SgSdL4 — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) February 5, 2024

You can argue you like about the policy one way or the other, fine: but this is stomach-turning. https://t.co/ExBeNyCM3x — Glen O'Hara (@gsoh31) February 5, 2024

Just simply disgusting. What a low point of political culture. How can anyone in politics and media see this and not ask "how did we get here?" and "what do we have to change?" https://t.co/I9LfdBfkL9 — Tarik Abou-Chadi (@tabouchadi) February 5, 2024

Wagering on the fate of refugees has the feel of Centurians playing dice whilst Christ was crucified a few metres away. https://t.co/oJU5Q5VLpH — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) February 5, 2024

The Prime Minister of our country is making 1k bets with TV personalities over deporting migrants. We all deserve better https://t.co/QEywDKYiPf — M🇺🇦 (@b0n0myt1res) February 5, 2024

Gimmicks as policy; policy as gimmick. Gross https://t.co/Qz6aJk9QJV — Gaia Vince (@WanderingGaia) February 5, 2024

In the same interview, Sunak also admitted that he had “failed” to meet his pledge to cut NHS waiting lists.

The prime minister made bringing them down one of his five promises to voters at the start of 2023.

Instead, waiting lists have gone up by around half a million since then.

Sunak admitted “we have not made enough progress” on cutting waiting lists.

Morgan then asked him: “You failed on that pledge?”