Rishi Sunak Slammed After Underwhelming Response To Mums Struggling In Cost Of Living Crisis

Rishi Sunak's response to stories about the cost of living crisis has left people furious via Associated Press

Rishi Sunak’s response to real-life accounts of poverty was attacked for being too lacklustre on Tuesday.

The prime minister was questioned by BBC Radio 5 Live’s Rachel Burden over the ongoing cost of living crisis when his reply to one particular example of the public’s modern struggles even surprised the presenter.

Advertisement

Burden began: “We’ve had people, charities, tell us that families are watering down baby formula because they can’t afford it.

“Now can you ever imagine being in that situation?”

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, the two wealthiest No.10 Downing Street inhabitants in history, had a shared net worth of £529m according to the Sunday Times’ Rich List last year.

He replied: “My job is to make sure everyone has financial security.”

“But does that shock you?” Burden pushed.

He said: “Of course I’m sad to hear that someone is in that situation.”

Burden asked: “Sad?”

“Yes, why wouldn’t you be sad? Of course it’s sad to hear that anyone is in that situation,” the prime minister replied.

“Of course it’s sad, if someone’s got a little one in their life and they’re having to do that, that’s an incredibly sad thing.

Advertisement

“But my job is to make sure we can ease those pressures and actually look at what was causing those pressures – it was inflation.

“Inflation being at 11%, prices going up by that much every year – it was a real struggle for people, that’s why it was important that we prioritise bringing inflation down. It is now coming down. That is real, that will have an impact on people.”

Of Sunak’s five priorities that he set out for 2023, the only one he achieved was halving inflation to 4.2% by the end of the year.

However, many have credited this fall in inflation due to the interest rate rises implemented by the Bank of England which is independent of the government.

Sunak also referenced his recent cut in National Insurance contributions, which he said worth £450 for someone on the average salary.

Advertisement

“I’m sure you understand – even those numbers don’t compensate for the rise in prices, and prices are still rising,” Burden hit back.

She then told him about a young mother who rang the programme and revealed how she had to take out a credit card for basic travel expenses.

“Obviously, it’s very difficult for me to comment on the individual circumstances of the people you’re going through,” the PM replied to that.

He said anyone struggling could write to him personally, or reach out to the Citizens Advice Bureau or job centre.

His comment comes just two days after The Guardian revealed a shortfall in local council funding meant a Citizens Advice bureau in Mansfield had to close.

Advertisement

Incredible bit of Sunak on 5 Live.



BBC: "Families are watering down baby formula. Does that shock you?"

Sunak: "It makes me sad."

BBC: "Sad?"



Sunak replies that he gave a £450 tax cut (less than half a bet) and if people need more to ask a Citz' Advice Bureau or Job Centre. ~AA pic.twitter.com/4pfHGPOdI7 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 6, 2024

Sunak was already facing backlash this week after making a £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan on TV that he would deport migrants to Rwanda before the next general election.

And social media was quick to call him out over his reaction to the gut-wrenching account today, too...

Did he mention the increase in council tax and increase in water bills. Give with one hand and take more with the other. — Terry Meek (@TerryMeek12) February 6, 2024

When you bet a £1000 like it was £1, how could you possible understand the daily struggle of parents in poverty? https://t.co/K4JpFusuVz — Baroness Tired of The Tories (@hemdow) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Please stop Rishi feeling sad. Simply stop being poor. https://t.co/ygiVrCZPlJ — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) February 6, 2024

This is WOW.



Hello, Poor People! Stop being poor now. You make me sad. I have you £450 quid. What more do you want? I FAST for 36 hours a week. Can’t your child do the same? Very good for you.



HOW IS HE SO BAD AT ALL OF THIS? https://t.co/LPiIrImKxb — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 6, 2024

He just don't get it does he — SirBob (@SirBob17851512) February 6, 2024

Sunak is so out of touch with reality, my fish show more empathy. — Lord Raven 𓅨✨️ (@John_Ravenn) February 6, 2024

It’s not ‘sad’. It’s a big red flashing light with a klaxon going off. The poor have no money, the rich have pretty much taken all of it. Without intervention, this doesn’t end well for anyone, rich or poor. — DaveYates (@daveyates) February 6, 2024

Advertisement