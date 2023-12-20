LifeChristmasgifts

16 Actually Useful Gifts Your Friends And Family Will Thank You For

Put the body spray and shower gel gift set down.
By 

Senior Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor

HuffPost UK

With the number of shopping days until Christmas rapidly decreasing, we’re guessing that if you’ve still got presents left to buy (or if you haven’t even started yet) you might be starting to panic.

Well fear not, as we are here to help take that stress away and any pragmatic pal on your gifting list this year will rejoice in something from the following collection of functional products.

So, trust us when we say, put that shower gel and body spray gift set down IMMEDIATELY.

The best thing about this list? It’s full of brilliant recommendations that can be used all year around – whether you’ve got an anniversary, birthday or wedding to gift for, your recipient will be delighted with any of these cracking presents

You’re welcome.

POTR
POTR Self-Watering Plant Pots And Vases
Have someone to buy for who is... ahem... not so green-fingered?

Don't worry, POTR have you covered. The cotton cord on their pots and vases function as wicking straws, transferring water from the reservoir in the base of the pot to the soil surrounding your plant. No more dead plants!
Lumi
Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300
My mornings have never been better thanks to this beauty. The Bodyclock Shine 300 is an alarm clock that mimics the light and colour of a real sunrise so when you open your eyes you feel properly awake and refreshed.

It also comes with a sunset option which slowly fades to dark to help you drop off – Shine 300 minimises unnecessary stimulation so you fall asleep easily.
Stoov
Stoov Heated Cushions And Blankets
Move over hot water bottles – Stoov wireless heating cushions and heating blankets warm you wherever and whenever you want.

Unlike other heating elements in a pillow or blanket, Stoov works with infrared heat, which means their pillows and blankets heat the body FROM THE INSIDE.

The radiation is not visible to the human eye, but it is palpable because it generates heat. The infrared rays penetrate deeper into the skin, up to 4 cm. This warms the body from the inside out and makes it feel like you are lying in the sun on a hot summer day (even when it's freezing cold here in the UK).
Chilly's
Chilly's Series 2 Flip
Chilly's Series 2 Flip is perfect for everyday active lives, intense workouts and everything in between.

Its contents are kept nice and cold for 24 hours and this new version features a stainless steel drinking straw, a sports style flip-lid and antimicrobial drinking surface.
Thermos
Thermos Revival Flask
I'm sorry but these flasks don't need an introduction – I dare you to argue that they're nothing short of PERFECTION.

The Revival is a replica of one of the original Thermos flask designs, Model 18. Mirroring the original pattern and colourways, The Revival brings the classic and timeless plaid flask back to life.

Available in a trio of colour combos, their 500ml retro flasks are ideal for everyday use for people on the go.
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
Struggling to buy a gift for your food-loving friend? This is a no-brainer.

We’ve been banging on about the Our Place Always Pan for a while now, and that’s because everyone in the HuffPost UK newsroom who has one, loves it.

The Instagram-iconic cooking pan comes in a range of catnip colours, but more to the point, it really does the business in the kitchen.

Its strongest selling point: it’s the only pan you really need. Grilling, frying, braising, roasting, baking, stewing, sauteing, and searing – it does them all. Plus, no need to decant your meal into a serving dish once it’s cooked when a pan looks as good as this.
Loop
Loop Switch Earplugs
For anyone who loves a gig, experiences noise sensitivity or just needs some peace and quiet – Loop Switch is the ultimate useful gift – at this point there's not many of us in the HuffPost UK office who don't own a pair.

Switch gives you the convenience of 3 earplugs in 1, controlled by a single switch. With the power to shift between Engage, Experience, and Quiet modes depending on your environment, Loop Switch takes noise control to a whole new level. From downtime to the dance floor and back again, you'll never feel overwhelmed by noise again.
Ancestry DNA
Know Your Pet DNA Kit
The ULTIMATE gift for the pet-lover in your life.

With Know Your Pet DNA, you can learn more about your dog's breed mix, traits, and matches all in a single test kit brought to you by the DNA experts at Ancestry.

Not a dog person? Ancestry have a whole host of human DNA tests too!
Logitech
Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk
Not to be dramatic, but this might be one of the best things I used this year.

With Casa Pop-Up Desk, get comfy, focused work done anywhere in the home. Once you’re done? Fold it out of sight, out of mind.

Casa has all you need to work from home in one compact kit, with a wireless keyboard, wireless touchpad and a book-like case that transforms into a laptop stand.

Anyone who works from home will love you forever for this belter of a gift.
Nespresso
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine
On the cheaper end of branded coffee machines, the Vertuo Pop serves up a solid coffee as well as being seriously aesthetically pleasing.

Vertuo Pop is Nespresso's smallest standing machine at 25cm – with its compact design and light structure, it can fit easily in even the most compact home.
Lakeland
Lakeland Heated Clothes Airer
Now that the weather has started to get colder, drying washing outside (or inside without putting the heating on, at great expense) has become tricky.

Considering a typical tumble dryer costs 85p to £1.20 per hour to run. Luckily, there is another option: a heated airer. These cost, on average, between 4p and 20p per hour to run – and that’s a hell of a lot less than a tumble dryer – and we can bet anyone would be delighted to receive one.
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
The absolute it-bag of the moment.

Uniqlo’s round mini shoulder bag is taking over TikTok with over 13.8 million views and counting — and getting tons of press from serious style outlets. It’s beloved for its casual silhouette, practical fabric, sweet colourways and versatile crossbody strap – and the fact it fits EVERYTHING.
Unplugged
Unplugged Digital Detox Voucher
Help your pal escape from it all with a digital detox at an Unplugged cabin.

A stay involves locking your phone away, switching off and recharging – consider it the perfect gift for the person in your life who needs to unwind ASAP.
ActionAid UK
ActionAid UK School Backpack
Give the gift of giving and make a donation in your loved one's name.

Girls who get an education become women who have better jobs and earn more money to invest in their families. A comfortable backpack helps girls carry their books to school each day and get the education they deserve.
Chalffy via Getty Images
Spabreaks.com Voucher
Spabreaks.com offer gift vouchers and sets so that you can spa a thought for those most deserving of a spa break for Christmas.

The perfect gift to share with any loved one, allowing them to redeem their spa experience in the way that they wish to spend it.
The Central School of Make Up
The Central School of Make Up 121 Lesson
Forget giving your family or friend a new makeup palette, instead give them the gift of learning how to use it better.

With a 121 lesson at The Central School of Make Up your loved one can learn the very tricks and techniques used to create a professional make-up look from industry professional make-up artists, or master for the first time that ‘smoky eye’ or ‘winged eyeliner' they have always wanted to achieve.

