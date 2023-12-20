16 Actually Useful Gifts Your Friends And Family Will Thank You For

Lakeland Heated Clothes Airer

Now that the weather has started to get colder, drying washing outside (or inside without putting the heating on, at great expense) has become tricky.



Considering a typical tumble dryer costs 85p to £1.20 per hour to run. Luckily, there is another option: a heated airer. These cost, on average, between 4p and 20p per hour to run – and that’s a hell of a lot less than a tumble dryer – and we can bet anyone would be delighted to receive one.