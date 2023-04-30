170,000 Young People Are Living Undiagnosed With This 'Life-Altering' Condition

andreswd via Getty Images

According to the ONS, young men were particularly likely to be undiagnosed - 66% of males and 26% of females aged 16 to 24 years, and 55% of males and 44% of females aged 25 to 34 years, compared with 17% of males and 21% of females aged 75 years and over.

High blood pressure can develop at any age and can be completely symptomless despite the strain it puts on blood vessels and the heart. This means that it can go both unnoticed and untreated and potentially cause serious health issues.

The Risks Of High Blood Pressure

According to the NHS, consistently high blood pressure can put you at risk of:

Heart disease

Heart attacks

Strokes

Heart failure

Peripheral arterial disease

Aortic aneurysms

Kidney disease

Vascular dementia

The good news is, if you have high blood pressure, reducing it even a small amount can lower your risk of these health conditions.

To have your blood pressure assessed, speak to your GP or pharmacist. The NHS recommends that people over the age of 40 get their blood pressure checked at least every five years but given that it can develop at any age, if you’re worried, get it tested sooner.

How To Reduce Blood Pressure

To lower your chances of developing serious health conditions, it’s important that you work to reduce your blood pressure wherever possible.