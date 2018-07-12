18 Tweets Showing England's Pride After World Cup Loss

Football might not be coming home this year, but the England squad did our country proud. If you’re feeling a little deflated by our 2-1 defeat to Croatia, grab some tissues and catch up on some of the most touching tweets sent following last night’s game. Remember: there are plenty of reasons to smile again. The purest 7-year-old speaks the truth.

My seven-year-old son just said:

'It doesn't matter that England lost. They came fourth out of all the countries in the world'#ENGCRO — Stuart Henderson (@HendersStu) July 11, 2018

‘You did us proud England’ spotted at the station.

Nice touch from @EMTrains and @networkrail for the mournful commuters at Nottingham station this morning.... pic.twitter.com/uIiYpv3USU — Paul Stephen (@paul_rail) July 12, 2018

Gareth melting icy hearts.

This picture of Gareth Southgate hugging his wife after the match 😢 #engcro pic.twitter.com/IiiFIHt3M7 July 12, 2018

And inspiring a generation of huggers.

Idea for a book signing event where there are no books being signed but just @GarethSouthgate giving everyone in the queue a hug pic.twitter.com/FabOA6d68j — Waterstones (@Waterstones) July 11, 2018

Drunken messages of a united nation.

A friend of mine has summed up what the whole country is thinking right now 😔👌❤ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/jr1CNQuPuj — Lou Knowles (@Trixi_Lou) July 11, 2018

There’s no anger here, only hope.

Disappointed but not angry, these last three weeks have been some of the best as an England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fan. Hope they can kick on from this and try again in 2 years. #Itscominghomesoon — Butler (@DavidEJButler) July 11, 2018

Even non-football fans felt a part of something...

Thankyou #england for getting me so swept up in football. I’ve never experienced this before and I loved it. Everyone was behind you and it put a smile on my face. You have done us proud. It united all of us — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) July 11, 2018

And the lads rekindled something in those who had lost faith.

Thank you to the England boys for making me fall back in love with football. I am proud of the boys and I am hopeful it is the start of something special. Gareth has started the correct process and our youth teams are doing extremely well. #ITSCOMINGHOMESOON — Ben Dawes (@DawesBen) July 12, 2018

Prince William’s tribute was a nice touch.

I know how disappointed @england must feel right now but I couldn’t be more proud of this team and you should hold your heads high. You’ve had an incredible #WorldCup, made history, and gave us fans something to believe in. We know there is more to come from this @england team. W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

As was this nod to the boss of the year.

One of the toughest times as a coach is when your team doesn't quite achieve their goal. In that moment the team needs a leader.

Sometimes actions are needed more than words. Gareth southgate going around every player shows exactly that.

Extraordinary leadership 👏#ENGCRO — Mike Armiger (@MikeArmiger) July 11, 2018

England fans sung their hearts out even in defeat.

England fans singing their way out of Hyde Park tonight. Gareth Southgate and the squad have made watching the national side an absolute pleasure again. Absolutely gutted, but so so proud ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/69VUsv8GAa — Josh Hannen (@joshhannen) July 11, 2018

Fans in Russia roared ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ after the game.

England fans right now. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jjtmMz0maF — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018

The night was a reminder that winning doesn’t always mean coming first...

Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve ever done before. Proud of the team no matter what 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ #ENGCRO — Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucy_meck) July 11, 2018

And an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve actually come.

I was 20 last time England reached a world cup semi final, and it was one of the most exciting, nerve wracking, heartbreaking nights of my life, but I wouldn't swap the memory for anything. Thank you to Southgate's England team for giving me more amazing memories.#ENGCRO #Proud — Chelley Ryan 😉 #RJCOB (@chelleryn99) July 11, 2018

As a nation, we believed right until the end.

The fact that the whole nation was chanting and believing we could still do it until the final whistle shows how good this squad was. Still proud ❤️ #ENGCRO — Chloë Lovell (@Chloe_Lovell) July 11, 2018

With everything that’s going on in politics, the team united us.

Now it’s time to look to the future...

Don’t mope about today, we got to a World Cup semi final when most thought we wouldn’t escape the group, we finally broke our penalty shootout hoodoo, and we saw the birth of a young, confident attacking England team whose full story is yet to be told. Be proud and be happy! 💕 — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) July 12, 2018

‘How I look at it, football has come home.’