This 2-Ingredient Mashed Potato Flatbread Is The Best Way To Use Up Leftovers

Some leftovers are easier to use up than others. Made too much pasta? Pasta salad! Good old bread? Breadcrumbs are calling.
But mash provides a bit of a problem. I find that old mashed potatoes don’t microwave well; they become rubbery and stiff. Bubble and squeak is delicious (and advised), but require the eater to be in quite a specific mood.
So, you can imagine how delighted I was when I stumbled across the mashed potato flatbread recipe of my dreams. It’s ridiculously easy to make and relies mostly on pantry staples, too ― all I use is flour, mash, and salt if needed.
How’s it made?
For the most basic, unleavened version, simply add a 1:1 ratio of plain flour to mash, season if needed, and knead on a floured surface (or knead in the bowl, then place on the surface). The finished dough should be soft, but not too sticky; add extra flour if it’s still clinging after kneading.
Then, once the mixture is smooth, you can turn it into a sausage shape, chop some sections out of it, and flatten their circular shape into a larger one with a rolling pin. I roll mine to about 3mm thick.
Dry-fry the (non-sticky) flatbreads in a preheated frying pan. I cook this for up to four minutes, then do one minute per side; they don’t need to be browned all over, but should be lightly crisp and still flexible.
Adding baking powder to the flour and chopping the mashed potato mix into 1 cm-high triangles will provide you with Irish potato farls. These also require a dry fry; they’ll take 3-5 minutes each side as they’re thicker, and are delicious with bacon or halloumi and tomato chutney.
Adding baking powder to the regular flatbread recipe will provide a slightly fluffier, lighter result, too.
What can I add into it?
The options are endless. You can stuff the flatbreads with cheese if you like (stuff the cheese into a dough ball and roll it to seal before rolling it thin). You can add chopped spring onions to the mix.
You can brush the bread with garlic butter for a quick garlic bread, or make a speedy pizza with tomato paste and cheese.
They’re perfect for dipping and sopping up soups and curries, too, and are great with beetroot, raita, or hummus.
And you can’t beat a beautifully oozing poached egg on something acidic, like lemon-y avocado or tomato, either.
Happy cooking!