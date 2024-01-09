Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.
Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humour in the minutiae of wedded life. Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My husband got mistaken for Ted Cruz again last night. The person asked if he could take his picture with him and my husband said, “I would love to but we are in a really big hurry. We have a flight to Cancun.”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 6, 2024
Wife is going out tonight .... anyone want to come over and sit on the other end of the couch and talk during a movie.— Tony P. (@Tbone7219) January 7, 2024
My wife and I have been married for 10 years and we no longer feel the need to say “See you later, love you” when either of us leaves the house. Instead, I now say “Try not to miss me” and she responds with “I won’t”.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) January 5, 2024
It’s true love.
Got my wife a Stanley Yelnats cup by accident and now she has to carry someone up a mountain— Hannah Posts (@HannahPosted) January 7, 2024
Me; The whole point of mozzarella sticks is that they’re a vehicle for marinara sauce.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) January 3, 2024
My wife: Uh, I disagree. The whole point of mozzarella sticks is the fucking cheese!
Every morning when I wake up and notice my husband stole the blankets again, I say to myself “Off sides. Five yard penalty.”— Starring Michelle 💚 (@starringmichell) January 8, 2024
My husband has just started playing dungeons and dragons for the day so I guess we're doing this in 2024 too— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 6, 2024
My husband cleaned the kitchen for the first time in years. He’s in the living room , dressed in a suit, waiting for the award ceremony to commence— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) January 8, 2024
Foreplay after 40 is texting your wife photos of walk-in closets.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) January 5, 2024
Me: My head is killing me— kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) January 3, 2024
My husband: Are you drinking enough water?
Me: I think I sprained my ankle slipping on the ice
Also my husband: Are you drinking enough water?
Wife watching Batman for the first time— N.J. Gallegos be chilling ❄️🥶 (@DrSpooky_ER) January 5, 2024
Wife: Gotham seems… unsafe.
My husband is taking me on a shopping spree for my bday. I am dressed like I’m about to run a 5k. He is dressed like we are going to a fancy dinner. I gently explained that he grossly underestimated my ability to go the distance and he better hope his shoes are comfortable.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 5, 2024
My wife and daughter were arguing about something or another and my daughter was like “daddy will you tell her” and I don’t know what made her think I’m getting in the middle of it so no thanks.— Dad Named Matt 🇺🇸 (@mahnamematt) January 6, 2024
Find someone more giddy with excitement than my husband who stopped the car between the Canada-US border to joke that we left the kids in another country— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 2, 2024
Just learned that our city’s indoor soccer complex sells draft beer so next I gotta convince my wife how rewarding indoor soccer would be for our son.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) January 7, 2024
Wife: Why did you just roll up into that blanket like a human burrito? Are you getting a fever?— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) January 5, 2024
Me: No! It’s lesbian angst!
Wife: Your own or fictional characters?
Me, tossing my Kindle: Fictional characters!
Wife, handing my Kindle back: Okay then. Carry on.
Me: Did you use my expensive shampoo again?— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) January 5, 2024
*slow motion hair whip like an 80s Pantene commercial*
Husband: “Don't hate me because I’m beautiful.”
We bought a dishwasher because my wife and I disagreeing over how to properly load it was missing in our marriage.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) January 6, 2024
Hubs gives me the best compliments, “You don’t look at all swashbuckling.”— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) January 4, 2024
Wife: Let’s watch Netflix.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 4, 2024
Me: Ok. [starts movie]
Wife: [sleeping]
Me [pausing]: OMG we are two seconds into it.
Wife: What?
Me: You’re sleeping.
Wife: I’m not sleeping. Press Play.
Me: [presses Play]
Wife: [sleeping]