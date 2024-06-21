LifeMarriageThe Good Life

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (June 11-17)

"I’m not spending thousands of dollars on vacation when I can get bullied by my wife and kids in the comfort of my own home."
By 

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humour in the minutiae of wedded life.

Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

Before You Go

|
Submit a tip
Close