Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
People say their dogs know when they’re feeling down and will comfort them but my dog is like, you’re not the main character, stop your whining, give me turkey.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) June 7, 2024
Honeycomb the dog had such an exhausting day diving for crabs on the Italian Riviera that she fell asleep sitting up on the train back home. pic.twitter.com/49ISjhkZqR— Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) June 7, 2024
Having a pet is like “hey creature from the animal kingdom, would you like to live inside my house and sit next to me while I watch Jeopardy and Dateline. I have treats.”— Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) June 9, 2024
The reason cats are so pissy is they are God's perfect killing machines but they only weigh 8lbs and we keep picking them up and kissing them. pic.twitter.com/joZzQKyUyL— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) June 8, 2024
watching my kitten repeatedly dip her paw into my water glass and then tear up my napkin into bits and eat(!) some of it in under 3 seconds. pet ownership is so beautiful— sanjana curtis! 🦦 (@sanjanacurtis) June 12, 2024
my dog loves hide and seek/whack a mole type games so I bought him this big puzzle toy with little raccoons and I’m so distraught bc he does NOT like pulling them out of the log or chewing on them at all and only wants to nest and give them tiny grooming nibbles pic.twitter.com/tycvwpaOs3— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@cottoncandaddy) June 14, 2024
there is no higher form of comedy than a pet with a human name. congrats on your netflix special or whatever, but this dog's name is Peter— trash jones (@jzux) June 12, 2024
This is what it would be like if dogs could make memes pic.twitter.com/c3jigyFhN0— Corey Brickley Illustration. Justice for Palestine (@CoreyBrickley) June 11, 2024
i wish there was a service where you could pay money to hang out with a dog for a little bit— derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 13, 2024
My partner’s cat has his own little armchair 🥹 pic.twitter.com/kvDTskSLAx— Ben Paites (@BenPaites) June 10, 2024
Today I was taking a patient’s history— N.J. Gallegos is Dr. Spooky 👻💉💊 (@DrSpooky_ER) June 13, 2024
Me: Anything else new?
Pt: We got a new kitten… wanna see a pic?
Me: OMG YES
got a photo update from my dogsitter & instead of looking at my dog, i can only look at this DIVA on the left WHO IS SHE pic.twitter.com/X8xcvVKjnT— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) June 12, 2024
imagine being a cat gang leader and all the other cats see u get picked up like baby simba on pride rock pic.twitter.com/BPxJyCJXQo— laurinha 🦠 (@ecto_fun) June 13, 2024
My toxic trait is telling my cat he's been a good boy, when in fact he has not been a good boy all day. pic.twitter.com/WYHxDfCzHo— Xenia (@_XeniaKara_) June 11, 2024
come on man pic.twitter.com/Hmnmp6zekO— anica seelie (@AnicaSeelie) June 12, 2024
face of a guy who bit a macbook screen so hard he punctured the glass. according to the guy at the apple store he sees this “20 times a week”…many such cases, etc pic.twitter.com/aWWNHwVDSi— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) June 12, 2024
literally pet ownership summarized https://t.co/eJvu8AYyE9— DPS NO STAND ORANJ‼️ (@fwareons) June 12, 2024
15 yr old’s GCSE art teacher encouraged his class to submit entries for the @royalacademy ‘s Young Summer Exhibition. She did this a few months ago (when she was 14) & anyway, found out today her picture has been accepted. Really chuffed for her. pic.twitter.com/FB9EX5d5Iv— Luci Gosling (@lucigosling) June 11, 2024
state of the art anti-theft system pic.twitter.com/G1c0QtqjFo— cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) June 13, 2024
June 14, 2024
My bf just sent me this photo of a dog sitting in first class on Air France pic.twitter.com/dLMaq8QFP3— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) June 13, 2024