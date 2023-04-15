ParentsChildrenTwitterlife as a parent

24 Hilarious Tweets About The Utter Chaos Of Life With Pets And Kids

Mischief managed.

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Liliya Krueger via Getty Images

Life with kids is chaotic at best. Add pets into the equation and you’ve often got a recipe for disaster.

Whatever your pet does, your young child will often want to copy – cue your two-year-old trying to drink out of their water bowl. Or eat some of their cat food.

Sometimes they’ll tag team to wreak havoc together. And as they get older, their bond – and capacity for mischief – will only grow stronger.

Here are some of the most relatable tweets from parents (and the occasional friend or family member) about what happens when the world of pets and kids collide.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

