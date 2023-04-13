ParentsTwitterschoollife as a parent

35 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

"I have a 10yo daughter so I know exactly what it's like to be stuck in a musical."

Each year of a child’s life brings new adventures, interests, and areas of personal growth and development. And with these changes come new challenges and sources of entertainment for their parents.

Age 10 is no exception. As the going gets tough, many parents of 10-year-olds turn to Twitter to lament their frustrations and share some hilarious anecdotes.

Below, we’ve rounded up 35 tweets that sum up life with 10-year-olds.

