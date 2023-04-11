15 Savage Tweets About The Best Insults People Have Ever Heard That'll Have You Screaming

urbazon via Getty Images

No one enjoys being insulted. In fact, I think we can all remember the time when someone insulted us so badly we were literally in shock. My story? In church at the age of 13 when one boy told the boy I fancied how attractive my sister is, and asked ‘So, what happened to Habiba?’

Nice!

It wasn’t fun to hear at the time but I laugh about it now and it seems I’m not the only one cracking jokes at myself. User @Zazamyodor asked fellow Twitter users “What’s an insult you’ll never forget?” and the responses are wild.

You wouldn’t believe how creative people can be when they’re being rude. Here are some of the most savage insults we’ve heard.

As most of us know, the online world is not a nice place.

Someone looked at my profile photo and said "Leave some forehead for the rest of us". — Daniel (@VoteLewko) April 9, 2023

On TikTok this girl said she went to someone “woman to woman” and the other girl said to her “You are too cute to act like a clown. Tell me are you a clown?”



I would switched off my phone and gone to find a new identity 😭 https://t.co/SVxlGVWcNt — Feminist Witch 🌙 (@DonCorleANN) April 9, 2023

But, school can be worse.

some kid in class admitted to being an IVF baby in 6th grade. I have no idea why he told us he was a test-tube baby but oh my god the next trip to the chemistry lab, he was mercilessly bullied for this. People picked up test tubes and shouted "happy to be home na?" https://t.co/yx0HZvX8xM — Kaafi Historian (@TurbulentTamizh) April 9, 2023

When I brought my dissertation in to be bound the woman at the counter of the print shop looked at the stack of paper and said “well someone knows a lot of words” https://t.co/VHVNH3C66k — Jeff Melnick (@melnickjeffrey1) April 10, 2023

Second grade. In class. My teacher is talking about the food pyramid and says something like rice makes you gain weight if you eat a lot of it. Boy in my class turned around and asked me loudly if I eat a lot of rice https://t.co/TnV0x2ukDR pic.twitter.com/R0JFTz64M7 — ski (@pinkpepsiluvr) April 11, 2023

I asked a girl out in college and she said, “It’s cute you want to date me. When I get a boyfriend, I want him to be just like you. NOT YOU, but just like you.” — Hank Neloms (@MongoSlade64) April 7, 2023

In school, I had acne on the right side of my face that I guess resembled a side burn. A particularly ruthless kid nicknamed me Abraham Lincoln — Lindsay Bennett (@lindsaybennett) April 10, 2023

There are some insults that are just straight up savage

When my mom told me I “don’t have the sense god gave a doorknob”, and I responded, “that’s dumb, doorknobs don’t even have brains”, and she said, “it’s more than what you got. At least the mf turn when it’s supposed to.”



🥲 https://t.co/Vc0JabFz7k — definitely not brandy (@BtSquared2) April 8, 2023

They were insulting each other and she goes “anyway silence is the best answer for a fool” and he replied “that’s why your parents don’t talk to you”. https://t.co/iKPDqcg82x — Bruce Bateman Esq (@demigodgeous) April 8, 2023

A 70-something, British innkeeper looked at one of my wedding photos and she said, "Hm, it's amazing what makeup can do for a girl." Damn, Lynne was savage. — Laura Grace Tarpley (@lgtarpley) April 10, 2023

“If we ever break up, I’ll just date your sister.”*I’m an identical twin 🙃 — LKBracco (@BraccoCallaghan) April 8, 2023