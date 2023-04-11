15 Savage Tweets About The Best Insults People Have Ever Heard That'll Have You Screaming

No one enjoys being insulted. In fact, I think we can all remember the time when someone insulted us so badly we were literally in shock. My story? In church at the age of 13 when one boy told the boy I fancied how attractive my sister is, and asked ‘So, what happened to Habiba?’
Nice!
It wasn’t fun to hear at the time but I laugh about it now and it seems I’m not the only one cracking jokes at myself. User @Zazamyodor asked fellow Twitter users “What’s an insult you’ll never forget?” and the responses are wild.
Advertisement
You wouldn’t believe how creative people can be when they’re being rude. Here are some of the most savage insults we’ve heard.
As most of us know, the online world is not a nice place.
Advertisement
But, school can be worse.
Advertisement
There are some insults that are just straight up savage
Advertisement