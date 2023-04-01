Parentslife as a parentfunny tweets

Need A Laugh? Check Out The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"My 3-year-old has requested Cheerios in the mermaid bowl. We do not own a mermaid bowl, nor have we ever owned a mermaid bowl. I look forward to her reasonable response."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Gorica Poturak via Getty Images

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction