These Tweets From Parents About What Kids Call Things Are Highly Amusing

"Instead of 'emotional support' my son said 'mimosa-tional support' and I want that a lot more."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

AleksandarGeorgiev via Getty Images

Kids may not always know the official words for things, but the alternative terms they come up with tend to be even better than the real deal.

That’s why many parents take to Twitter to share their children’s funny malapropisms and creative turns of phrase ― from “foot wrists” to “medicine beans.”

Below, we’ve rounded up 35 hilarious tweets about what kids call things.

