18 Tweets On Why Everyone Loves (But Also Kinda Hates) Bluey's Dad

Ludo Studio / Bluey Bandit and Bluey Heeler

Bluey’s dad is something of an icon in a lot of households – and not just in Australia, where the TV show is set.

The big blue daddy dog, called Bandit Heeler, is known for having boundless energy and patience as far as his kids Bluey and Bingo are concerned.

He’s always keen to teach a valuable life lesson, lives for fun and will literally drop anything and everything in the quest to make his children laugh.

Understandably, a lot of parents – especially dads – look up to the cartoon character who (fun fact) works as an archaeologist in the hit kid’s show. Someone even described him as “the greatest dad in the history of TV”.

TBH he is pretty special.

I aspire to be the Dad from Bluey pic.twitter.com/0CPPrLDHia — Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) February 18, 2023

The dad from Bluey is the best dad on tv. — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) July 27, 2022

My wife told me I remind her of the dad from Bluey and honestly I took that as a compliment — matt good (@mattg00d) January 26, 2023

Basing my personality on the Dad from Bluey — Dr. Bill Farley (@ArchaeologyGame) August 10, 2022

When I grow up I want to be the dad from #Bluey pic.twitter.com/Z04mdK6Dho — Jon Crabtree 🍳 (@StringlessBass) November 16, 2020

The dad from Bluey is the greatest dad in the history of TV. — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 10, 2023

Some see him as the ultimate parenting role model. He’s even teaching kids some pretty valuable skills.

3yr old on cusp of meltdown but before I could intervene……her: *closing her eyes* “I’m calm, I’m zen, I’ve got this”



Thank you Bluey’s dad for all that you teach 🙏 — Jessica Bird (@jjbird888) March 11, 2023

When I’m having a hard time as a parent, I just pause, count to three, and ask: “what would Bluey’s dad do?” and then I do that.



This is the parenting role model I never knew I needed. pic.twitter.com/yOz25Kh0HQ — Mateo 🍄 (@Fly_Agaric) March 13, 2023

90% of my parenting is bribery, or saying "Sorry, I dont make the rules!" right after giving them a rule I just that second made up. The other 10% is stuff I stole from Bluey's dad.#bluey #parenting #killingit — KC (@The_Dumbening) March 8, 2023

But while he has his fair share of admirers, there are also a lot of parents who feel a bit dejected when they compare their own parenting to Bandit.

The dad from Bluey makes me feel like a failure as a father — Grahamtheman (@Grahamtheman69) September 12, 2021

I just sit in sadness every day knowing I’ll never be as fun of a dad as Bandit from Bluey is — Moo (@MooSnuckel) December 15, 2021

Honestly this year has been hard enough without constantly having to compare my parenting to the dad from Bluey — Andy Matthews (@stupidoldandy) December 26, 2020

My most unpopular TV opinion: the dad from Bluey is so relentlessly upbeat in the face of his children's behaviour that it makes me feel like a failed parent. — Joel Snape (@JoelSnape) October 6, 2021

For all the parents who love or borderline hate him, there are also those who tune into Bluey for one thing and one thing only – to thirst over Bandit. And who can blame them really, this guy has the goods.

I have a lot of unhinged and indefensible thoughts but close to the top of the list is that Bandit from Bluey is the hottest dad on TV. pic.twitter.com/3gp6W8vWwD — maggie tokuda-hall (@emteehall) January 14, 2023

i don’t know maybe the dad from bluey is kinda hot — flo #1 padawan obi wan lover (@ep1amidala) December 23, 2022

I’m weirdly attracted to this cartoon dad from Bluey pic.twitter.com/KXBdwPXjZr — laura (@im_alwayssirius) April 25, 2022

Although, this person also has a point. Is it possible to fancy a jelly bean? Probably yes.