ParentsTwitterlife as a parentfunny tweets

Need A Laugh? Here Are The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"I told my kids to go to bed so naturally they are performing a musical."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction