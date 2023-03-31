Westend61 via Getty Images

Now that spring has finally sprung, you may notice that your much-loved dog or cat is beginning to shed excessive amounts of their heavier winter coat for their lightweight coat.

The shedding process lasts for around 3-4 weeks (although it can feel like you’re hoovering up after them forever) and can potentially post several health risks if you often share a bed with your pet.

Yup, sorry pet co-sleepers, your furry friend’s loose fur can harbour bugs and germs that can be passed onto you as you sleep.

According to the experts at Happy Beds, it’s commonly misconstrued that fur is the main cause of these risks, but it is in fact animal dander that can cause serious health problems.

Dander refers to tiny flakes of skin shed by warm-blooded animals with fur or hair. These small particles can be inhaled through the air, causing potential problems with breathing and the lungs. It can also eventually lead to asthma in severe cases.

The protein is found in the pet’s hair, saliva, skin, and waste and is made up of minuscule particles which are where the risk lies. Any loose hair in the bed can heavily impact sleep quality too, as breathing in polluted air can add strain to the respiratory system, causing the body to not fully rest at night.

As hard as it may be to say no to those puppy dog eyes (literally), steering clear of sharing a bed with your pet is probably for the best. However, there are other ways to reduce the number of pet hairs hiding around your home: