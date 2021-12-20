20 Vintage 1920s Baby Names That Are Due A Comeback

CSA-Printstock via Getty Images

All that goes around comes around and that includes baby names.

This was the year that saw Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, name their second born child after her great-grandmother’s childhood pet name of Lilibet, or Lili for short.

Now, research by Consultus Care has identified a range of rare names creeping up the charts that were first popular a century ago, in the roaring twenties.

Using data from nameberry.com, the study analysed 100 of the most popular names from the 1920s before looking at their popularity in the past decade.

Doris for a girl and Forrest for a boy made the biggest climbs, which researchers attributed to the 100-year-rule that sees trends of all kinds – whether outfits, hairstyles or baby names, bounce back into fashion a century after the fact.

They also noted the impact of 1920s-set period dramas such as Downton Abbey, with Ethel, Sybil and Maud all rising in popularity in recent years.

We read a lot of baby name lists here at HuffPost, but these are rarer than most – so why not take inspiration from some 1920s favourites for a comeback.

10 names for boys

Forrest

Ambrose

Phineas

Luther

Emmet

Wilbur

Percy

Walter

Quentin

Winston

10 names for girls

Doris

Della

Opal

Dinah

Wilma

Winifred

Gladys

Nellie

Rosalie