Don’t Give The 2026 World Cup To The United States

Trump, in typical fashion, made himself an ignominious part of the process when he brought his no-holds-barred approach to selling the United Bid earlier this year. Twice in the span of a week, he threatened retribution against countries that don’t vote for the US-led bid.

Fifa regulations strictly prohibit political interference with the voting process, but the body’s tepid response to Trump’s threats was impossible for the rest of the world to miss. What worse way for Fifa to try to rehabilitate its image than to have the unpredictable leader of the “free world” sends his minions to note down nationalities of delegates who voted in favour of the rival bid? And that’s not the only way Trump’s politics should undermine the United Bid.

A hugely important consideration for any World Cup is the issuance of visas and ease of travel for participants and supporters of the competing nations. Thanks to Trump’s incendiary and indiscriminate anti-Muslim visa policies, a successful North American bid will leave tens of thousands of soccer fans sleepless. Yes, Trump will be out of office, but who is to say what the U.S. policies on travel from various majority-Muslim countries will be in 2026? Even fans with valid visas in hand could run the risk of being denied entry at U.S. airports.

The United States that the world once admired and dreamed of visiting has changed dramatically in the course of the 16 months Trump has spent so far as president. That American dream, that freedom fighter, that champion of human rights and democracy has been buried; and every day Trump does something to spit on his tombstone.

If the world rewards the United States of President Donald Trump with the World Cup, it might as well give him a Nobel Peace Prize, or let Steve Bannon sit at the helm of the United Nations.

Morocco, meanwhile, is the most-visited country in Africa and hosts more than 10 million international tourists each year. It has some of the world’s most relaxed visa regulations and fully deserves its reputation as a hospitable and open nation to outside visitors. Since 2014, Morocco has embarked on a unique initiative in which it has granted residency permits to tens of thousands of undocumented migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Far from being a “shithole,” Morocco is a remarkably beautiful country. It’s best positioned geographically to allow the 2026 tournament and advertisers to capture the largest possible audience, and it has the best infrastructure on the continent, including South Africa, which hosted the World Cup in 2010.