More That 20m Brits Have Now Had Their First Dose Of Covid Vaccine

More than 20 million people in the UK have now been given their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government has said.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the milestone is a “magnificent achievement for the country”.

In a video on Twitter, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated across the UK – it’s absolutely fantastic.

“I want to thank every single person who’s come forward to get the jab because we know with increasing confidence that the jab protects you, it protects your community and it also is the route out of this for all of us.”