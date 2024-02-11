21 Tweets About Only Children That Are All Too Real

Plenty of people (with siblings) assume that only children bask in the unlimited attention of their parents, enjoying the lion’s share of the family’s resources and learning to exist in a peaceful, solitary state.

While some of these assumptions aren’t entirely wrong, being an only child may also involve imaginary friends, overattentive parents and no one else to take the fall when there’s trouble. The following only children, and parents of only children, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share some of some of the funniest consequences about growing up without siblings.