22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Aug. 29 - Sept. 11)

"When I want to live on the edge, I drink coffee out of my wife's favorite coffee mug."
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life. Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 22 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

