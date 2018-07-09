What Were You Doing at 24? People Compare Their Achievements To England Captain Harry Kane

England’s World Cup team players are being hailed as national heroes by managing to successfully get us to our first semi-final in the tournament since 1990.

Not only are they achieving sporting credentials that most of us could only dream of, but they’re also doing it at such a young age.

The average age of a player in the squad is just 26, and captain Harry Kane is yet to celebrate his 25th birthday, a fact which is making the rest of the country feel decidedly unaccomplished (and old).

Comedian Adam Hess shared what he was doing at 24 years old.