26 Tweets About The So-Called Joys Of Taking Kids To The Beach

"Almost beach time! Can anyone recommend a good book to lay open face down in the sand while I adjust children's goggle straps for four hours?"
The soft sand, the gentle crashing sound of the waves, the warm sun: A trip to the beach always sounds like a good idea, but if you bring your children with you, don’t count on fitting in much relaxation.

Between fighting with the 900 collapsible rods in the beach tent, fulfilling nonstop snack requests and fishing sand out of places you didn’t even know sand could go, you may need a day off to recover from your day at the beach.

Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) describe in painfully accurate detail what it’s like to parent at the ocean’s edge.

