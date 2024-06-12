Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
trying corporate speak with my dog. every time he barks at something random, i thank him for flagging that and tell him we’ll circle back.— katie yee (@prepartynap) June 5, 2024
the last time i was home i took a 50mg edible and took this picture of my parents dog bc i got so scared of how he looked pic.twitter.com/KQjfFOwesg— alex forrest (@ALEXF0RREST) June 2, 2024
This is Hamish. He found a new favorite toy. It's a brick. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/0J5aOSjc6W— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 3, 2024
it's crazy that cats have survived as a species because of their evolutionary advantage in whining— derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 3, 2024
Louie keeps disappearing and we search for him and then find out he is hanging out in the bathtub. It's his new thing. He is so happy in there. I am so confused. pic.twitter.com/MLVFDU1z34— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) June 3, 2024
Anti cat table 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MtPjHQG9Iz— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) June 4, 2024
You can give me any compliment in the world, NOTHING makes me feel better than when a dog comes over for pets and their person says “oh, they usually don’t like strangers.” It just happened and it has made my whole day.— PoliticalBirdDinners Ⓥ 🐀 (@BirdDinners) June 2, 2024
Guys stop saying my cat looks like the dude from challengers pic.twitter.com/ypeUEvuo6f— amy et al. (@peachofababy) June 4, 2024
I know so many people with cats and only a tiny number of them went to a shelter and picked out a cat.— Dr. Laura Robinson (@LauraRbnsn) June 6, 2024
Everyone else I know with a cat has a story that's like "yeah he just moved in."
June 6, 2024
The Ace Hardware in my neighborhood has a dog you can pet. https://t.co/2r0ixsbrDY— cpj1 (@cpj1) June 2, 2024
Sometimes my room mate gives the house cat a middle part when she’s bored pic.twitter.com/4aYobCPFKL— Kbear 👹 @ ballers gay brain rot⚡️ (@Kbearart) June 5, 2024
can't stop fuckingn crying at this tiny cat and dog why do they look like that pic.twitter.com/n3tMnzZvbS— weird medieval guys BOOK OUT NOW !! (@WeirdMedieval) June 1, 2024
Smooth cat pic.twitter.com/ZMFr1K6jbs— Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) June 7, 2024
sorry i can't hang out i have to sit here and slow blink at this cat who hates me— haley (@feederofcats) June 1, 2024
matching socks pic.twitter.com/JKqmHp0jxi— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) June 6, 2024
You ever look up from an important Zoom and see your cat in the next room judging the heck out of you. pic.twitter.com/qXI5P1gd2Q— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 5, 2024
she’s third wheeling her own cats pic.twitter.com/Q6JVjJjcdw— cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) June 6, 2024
“Everyone say cheese!”— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) June 6, 2024
“Cheese!”
“Cheese!”
“Cheese!”
“Cheese!”
“Fuck you, Theresa.” pic.twitter.com/nRafpYKKwO
Me: Why is the wifi not working?— Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) June 5, 2024
Reg, arse first on the router: No idea boss pic.twitter.com/2vydNy0bta
Dog visiting friends pic.twitter.com/rOFK2b8O7e— B&S (@_B___S) June 4, 2024
many of you are like Alfie https://t.co/DZmFG1ofu9— noa (@woke_teen) June 5, 2024
incredible technique https://t.co/SUoLE5yHP6— cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) June 6, 2024
Guilty or not guilty? 😂 pic.twitter.com/4WQEs9DHCV— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 4, 2024
June 6, 2024