28 Tweets About The Mildly Infuriating Pet Peeves Couples Put Up With

"Sorry we're late, my husband had to drive around the parking lot 5 times till he found a spot he liked."
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

No matter how much you love your partner, some of their annoying little habits can wear you down over time.

If you live with someone who chews at an absurdly loud volume, talks during key movie scenes, or never, ever remembers to replace the toilet paper roll, these tweets will speak straight to your soul.

Below, check out 28 funny and relatable tweets about the pet peeves people in relationships put up with all the time.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28

