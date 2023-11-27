28 Tweets About The Mildly Infuriating Pet Peeves Couples Put Up With

No matter how much you love your partner, some of their annoying little habits can wear you down over time.
If you live with someone who chews at an absurdly loud volume, talks during key movie scenes, or never, ever remembers to replace the toilet paper roll, these tweets will speak straight to your soul.
Below, check out 28 funny and relatable tweets about the pet peeves people in relationships put up with all the time.
My wife is annoyed because I didn't put the spices back in the cabinet according to her proven scientific method.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) January 8, 2020
-commercial break-— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) February 25, 2020
Husband: *silent*
-fight scene-
Husband: *completely and utterly silent*
-quiet dialogue scene-
Husband: so let me tell you about the history of rockets
Pretty sure my wife’s memoir would be called: “Oh my god, just take the extra 2 seconds and put it in the dishwasher.”— Tired Dad of 2 (@Tired_Dad_of_2) September 16, 2019
Me: *chewing*— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) May 24, 2019
Wife: what did I do to deserve this?
My husband thinks that if he whistles, but quietly, it won't bother me as much.— Cathryn 💚🧡💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) February 21, 2020
NOT SO.
Ohh goodie...— Your Favorite Gay Mom🌈 (@lezzimomof2) November 8, 2020
The season to be pissed off at your spouse for leaving their Kleenex in their pants that’s now in the lint catcher is upon us.
yay.
I text my husband approximately 35 times per day with a rate of about 1 response per 5 texts.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) September 12, 2019
Husband, after I put my phone down for 3 minutes and one “Hi” text from him goes unanswered:
HELLOOOOOOOOOO WHERE ARE YOU?!!??! HELLOOOOOOOOOO ARE YOU OK
My IUD provides me with 99% birth control effectiveness, but my husband’s dirty socks on the floor comes in at an impressive 100%.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) February 27, 2020
Husband: *sneezes*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 11, 2021
Me: Bless you.
Husband: *sneezes again*
Me: I can’t live like this.
Why throw it in the hamper when I can throw it on a chair that’s 2 feet away from the hamper.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) April 9, 2019
- My husband
Me: are you ready?— Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) October 27, 2018
Husband: yes
Me: great, I got myself and the kids ready and everything’s packed up and we’ll actually be on time if we leave right this second, let’s get in the car-
Husband: okay, just need to hop in the shower real quick
I thought I was happily married & then my husband put the toilet paper on the wrong way.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 1, 2020
My wife likes to unload the dishwasher and put them all onto the kitchen counter ... go do something else and then forget about them all stacked up jenga style 🤦♀️— TitsforTat 🏳️🌈 (@magicalchaos14) February 23, 2021
God help me!!
Marriage is basically cleaning the kitchen and then walking away for 2 seconds and then coming back and seeing the kitchen is destroyed again and getting super annoyed over and over again until you die.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) February 22, 2020
After 22 years my best marriage advice is don't marry someone who sets his two phones and alarm clock to go off at 5min intervals and then always hits snooze for at least an hour.— 🇺🇸E.🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) September 3, 2018
Thinking about making an audio recording of me eating cereal and clanking my spoon on the bowl just to send to my wife when we are in a fight.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 24, 2021
One of my superpowers pissing my wife off by asking rhetorical questions.— Forward March (@RunOldMan) November 28, 2020
Sorry we're late, my husband had to drive around the parking lot 5 times till he found a spot he liked.— Moderately Mom (@moderately_mom) November 10, 2019
marriage is still choosing to sleep next to someone every night even though they try to tell you how to drive and load the dishwasher correctly which makes my husband a saint— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) March 26, 2021
Marriage is just your spouse perpetually standing in front of the kitchen drawer or cabinet you need to open.— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 10, 2018
Me: Can you go to the store?— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) February 18, 2020
Husband: Sure.
Me: *gives him a grocery list*
Husband: *forgets several items*
Me: Did you look at the list?
Husband: No, I forgot.
(Repeats weekly)
My wife gets mad if we put the milk back in the fridge with only one sip left which is weird based on all her 96% empty shampoo bottles.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 14, 2020
My husband gets me to scream his name by doing his signature move of not leaving any toilet paper in the bathroom.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 28, 2020
If I became a ghost, I’d just be petty. Like throwing the bread at my husband’s head when he doesn’t close the bag and sprinkling his beard hair on his pillow when he leaves it all over the sink. And writing “Close the garage door” on the wall in blood.— Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) July 9, 2018
After seventeen years, today is the day I finally tell my wife she’s been folding our bathroom towels wrong.— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) February 15, 2020
Have you ever been annoyed at the way someone rolls over in bed?— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 5, 2019
Congratulations. You're married.
I’m at my most annoyed sitcom wife when I find out at the last minute that company will be coming for dinner.— The Distracted Dad (@Distracted_Dad) December 9, 2017
In an effort to nag less, instead of complaining of my husband not flushing the toilet AGAIN, I just walked right up to him and said, “Your poop looks really normal today, you back on your probiotic?”— Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) May 18, 2021