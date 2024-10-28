Good News Zombie Film Fans – 28 Years Later's Plot Has Been Revealed

Cillian Murphy is reprising his role as Jim. 20th Century Studios

Right in time for Halloween, Ralph Fiennes has leaked the plot of new zombie apocalypse movie 28 Years Later.

The Harry Potter star is set to star alongside Cillian Murphy and Jodie Comer in the new film, a follow-up to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, which will be helmed by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

And in even better news for us zombie film fans, we’re not just getting one new film, we’re getting THREE.

Speaking to IndieWire, Ralph shared: “It’s three films, of which two have been shot.”

And the plot sounds absolutely epic.

“Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities,” he revealed.

“And it centres on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother.

“He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

Ralph is cast as said ‘good’ doctor in the first part of the new trilogy.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Elle, Jodie Comer – who has already proved herself to be a master of accents over the course of her career – confirmed she’ll be playing a Geordie character in the film.

What’s more, she’s also turned to the Angel of the North herself for inspiration when it comes to nailing the accent – studying old clips of Cheryl Tweedy on The X Factor panel with her dialect coach to perfect a Geordie twang.