People Think They've Spotted An Unrecognisable Cillian Murphy In The New 28 Years Later Trailer

Fans think they’ve spotted an unexpected face in the first trailer for 28 Years Later.

On Tuesday morning, a two-minute teaser for the third instalment in the zombie apocalypse series was shared with the world, showing Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes’ characters in action for the first time as they fight for survival.

But they weren’t the only A-listers who viewers saw in the trailer.

After it was rumoured that Cillian Murphy would reprise his role from the first 28 Days Later movie in this upcoming third film, fans think his character may have succumbed after spotting an emaciated member of “the infected” who bore a striking resemblance to him.

Cillian Murphy appears to be a zombie in #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/g0aENQmzhd — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 10, 2024

ARE YOU TELLING ME THIS IS CILLIAN MURPHY!! #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/CzYEfxX1UE — 🔞🌹 rosalyna (@RosaLynaLerman) December 10, 2024

No way this is Cillian Murphy in 28 Years Later pic.twitter.com/FLsZrDJm9H — Eron J. (@eronjbutler) December 10, 2024

Cillian Murphy stuns in first look in #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/m2hU02WIh1 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) December 10, 2024

a rough 28 years for Cillian Murphy https://t.co/MuGMfGlMFE pic.twitter.com/cwLJ3AFNpc — Bitchie Tenenbaum (@PerryPerihelion) December 10, 2024

Although an official press release for the film doesn’t list the Oscar winner among the principal cast, he is named as an executive producer, having previously played Jim in 28 Days Later back in 2002.

HuffPost UK has contacted the 28 Years Later team for comment.

Brendan Gleeson, Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris in 28 Days Later Peter Mountain/Dna/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The disaster movie will also feature appearances from Jack O’Connell and Alfie Williams, with Danny Boyle on directing duties this time around.

It was previously revealed that the story will take place around the North East of England, with vocal chameleon Jodie Comer turning to a familiar face to help her perfect her Geordie accent.

In an interview with Elle published over the summer, the Killing Eve star revealed that she and her dialect coach had bene revisiting classic clips of Cheryl Tweedy’s stint on The X Factor to help prepare for the role.