29 Of The Most Bizarre Things Bought With Government Credit Cards

Rishi Sunak, current prime minister, has held a range of government positions since 2018 – Labour's report looks at expenses dating back to March 2021

The Labour Party has revealed just how much has been spent on government-issued credit cards in a rather eye-opening report.

By making freedom of information requests and issuing parliamentary questions, Labour found more than £145 million was spent on the government procurement cards (GPCs) from the calendar year of March 2021 onwards.

The party claim that the Tories have spent £84.9 million more than the last Labour government did in 2010/2011.

It found that departments also spent much more at the end of the financial year in 2021, as they tried to use up their entire annual budgets.

Here are just 29 of the most extravagant – or bizarre – uses of government money recorded in the Labour dossier.

1. Liz Truss spent nearly £1,443 on one lunch and one dinner

She and her top officials ate at two of Jakarta’s most exclusive restaurants.

2. Rishi Sunak spent more than £3,393 on 13 fine art photographs

They were put up on the walls in his office when he was chancellor.

3. The Foreign Office spent £21,552 on five new ministerial red boxes and 13 ministerial red folders

They all came from a specialist supplier, Barrow Hepburn & Gale, and were described as ‘Computer Software Stores’.

4. Liz Truss spent £1,351 for ‘Women’s ready to wear stores’ in Australia

This payment – from when she was foreign secretary – related to “event costs [and] business hospitality”, according to ministers.

5. The Foreign Office spent £3,266 on specialist lamps

The money was given to luxury lighting firm, Marc Wood Studio.

6. The Foreign Office spent £29,873 on Posturite chairs (for posture)

And £10,692 of this hefty sum was spent just in March 2021.

7. Rishi Sunak’s Treasury group spent £5,040 on a “top-of-the-range, heavy-duty paper” shredder

And a further £10,984 on video and photo equipment.

8. The Foreign Office spent £92,321 on beer, wine and liquor from package stores in 2021

Labour’s report said “it is assumed” this is in line “stores in questions are considered the best local importers of British-made wines or spirits”.

9. The Foreign Office spent £344,803 across 2021 on “restaurants and bars”

This worked out for an average cost of £1,206 per head.

10. The Foreign Office spent £36,293 on fine bone china items from Royal Crown Derby

It also spent £15,943 on the Royal Collection online shop, which the report suggests was on “presents to foreign counterparts”.

11. The Foreign Office spent £11,853 Fortnum & Mason

The report said ministers “declined to say” whom they were for.

12. UK Borders and enforcement spent £721 on Stubhub for visiting officials

Ministers refused to say what tickets they were purchasing.

13. Then PM Boris Johnson ran up a bill of £4,445 for one dinner in New York

This includes orders for the most expensive starter, the most expensive main course and three of the most expensive sides, and worked out to £177.80 per head.

14. Border Force staff spent £609 on Pret a Manger sandwiches at Glasgow airport

They were catering for global delegates arriving for the COP26 summit.

15. Foreign Office paid £1,495 for a magician, mind-reader and event host

It was part of the UK-Spain Business Awards in 2021.

16. The Foreign Office paid £1,903 at Hot Pink Photo Booth

Minister said it was used at a guest reception based around the screening of the James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’.

17. The Foreign Office spent £14,957 across eight purchases on floral displays

Ministers “did not specify for which individual events the costs were incurred”.

18. British Embassy in Singapore paid £2,174 for Shake’n’Swirl

These cocktail specialists and providers of bespoke bar services attended two events.

19. The Foreign Office spent £1.3 million on unnamed “accommodation providers” in 2021

In the first 10 months of 2022, this rose to £3.25 million.

20. The Department for Education spent £1,040 on chauffeuring Nadhim Zahawi

The then-education secretary was driven around Glasgow just on November 5, 2021, for COP26.

21. Foreign Office spent just under £500,000 on furnishings

That includes £11,508 on just one wallpaper supplier, The Romo Group, and £11,746 on just one bedding company Ferguson’s Irish Linen.

22. The Ministry of Justice spent £698,208 on Amazon

This includes £724 on four-metre wide “Panoramic Limestone Background” for “video and photo communications”.

23. Natural England bought £1,411 of branded mugs for its Evidence Services team

It was “in recognition for the difficult year of 2020”.

24. Prison and Probation Service pent £9,236 on branded hand sanitiser

This was then used in prisons.

25. The Government Property agency spent £1,450 on 500 branded fidget cubes

This was for distribution at Civil Service Live events.

26. The Education Department paid £1,518 for an “interactive team building game”

This was called ‘El Dorado’ and involved teams competing to solve riddles and clues to find a key for a treasure chest.

27. Local Transport Directorate paid £5,388 for an online workshop from Service Animals

It uses animal behaviour archetypes to analyse service delivery models. Participants are asked: “Do you hoot? Growl? Click-click? Or wave your feathers?”

28. The Department for Transport paid Zing Events £2,074 for an away day

Twenty-nine staffers took part in “group juggling” and the construction of a “mini-Mexican railway”.

29. The Environment Agency spent £877 on printing leaflets on seeded paper