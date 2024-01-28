29 Tweets About The Realities Of Snow Days For Parents

Nothing beats a child’s delight at the announcement of a snow day. But for parents, the prospect of caring for children all day while managing other work and household obligations is daunting.
Here, some of the funniest parents on X (formerly Twitter) shed some light on how the adults really feel about weather-related school closures.
It’s January 73rd, and my kids have only had nine days of school this month with another snow day today. Send help.— Amie with an ie (@HeyAmie) January 23, 2024
The cost of one snow day for a working parent is apparently 800 Robux in bribery to shhhh just for this call please.— Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) January 9, 2024
I am not an ~outside during the wintertime, play in the snow~ kinda mom. I’m more of a hot chocolate and unlimited movies cuddled on the couch snow day with no shame kinda mom.— Shit I tell my toddler (@Toddler_talkin) February 28, 2023
Any teacher on this app: snow day tomorrow!— Caitlin 🚗 🧀 Driscoll (@TeacherOnTopic) January 31, 2023
Me: clicking on their profile to see where they live and how far it is from me
*another snow day*— Marissa 💚❄️💛 (@michimama75) January 23, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/ILWl8f4NCg
Hello Client,— Tad Carpenter (@TadCarpenter) January 22, 2024
I hope this finds you well. So sorry you just received an email from me saying, "jhgdfhghgrhgehgehdddvrhv butt fdjsfdfd butttttt!!! poopy butttt"
It is yet another snow day & I left my laptop open & unattended near my toddler.
Again my apologies,
Exhausted Parent
Another snow day for the kids tomorrow. 6th snow day in a row, 11th straight day off from school, including weekends.— Guy Harrison, Ph.D. (@ProfGuyHarrison) January 22, 2024
Y’all, the snow (which was last Monday) was only 7-8 inches. Today’s high is 44°. Tomorrow will be 49°. Ain’t enough yoga or alcohol to get me through this. 😂
“I feel like a kid again.” — my son, a kid, upon hearing he has a snow day tomorrow.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 16, 2024
Other moms on a snow day: (surveying Facebook groups for new fun indoor activities)— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) November 13, 2019
Me: (Bundles my kids in so many layers that they can’t put their arms down to their sides, and kicks them outside to play in the snow)
My kids are thrilled: after a three day weekend, snow day Tuesday, 2 hour delay yesterday, then another snow day tomorrow. Today was their only full day at school.— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) January 19, 2024
Snow day update: my kids are both in a 30 minute time out. Any time I hear a noise from either of their rooms I reset the timer. 🤣— Jess (@_JessIsBack) January 23, 2024
Dear school district,— hahahaheater ❄️🌨️☃️ (@dishs_up) January 13, 2020
Thank you for calling twice, emailing, texting, sending a dozen carrier pigeons and three owls at 5 am, how else would I have known it was a snow day !?
Our kid’s reaction to the news he’s getting another snow day tomorrow is totally different from mine.— Emily Lang (@emilylangok) January 31, 2023
My daughter wanted to do something fun for the snow day so I suggested taking a nap. Apparently that doesn’t count?!?— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) January 5, 2022
Snow day with a toddler. Dispatch from day 3.— Charlie Friedman (@CharlieFriedman) January 17, 2024
Today, things took a turn for the worse. We’ve exhausted our rations of Bluey episodes and - crossing a personal Rubicon - have resorted to consuming “Paw Patrol.” Naptime cannot come soon enough and is over before it starts.
My 7yo just told me I “breathed in a fussy way” if you want to know how the snow day with everyone home is going— meghan (@deloisivete) January 26, 2023
Me: It’s a snow day but that doesn’t mean video games all day so find something else to do.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) January 9, 2019
*Boys form a rock band with their plastic recorders*
Me: (after 45 seconds of first song): Who’s up for some Fortnite!?!?
since my kids wait until the last min to tell me abt a promise they made to a friend to come play at our house, I’m not telling them the school called a snow day tonight until they’re ready to walk out the door for school in the morning 😈— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) February 17, 2022
My job as a dad on a snow day is to look out the window every half hour and and say "it's still coming down" and get no response from any family member.— Jeff (@usedwigs) January 19, 2024
Another snow day pending? I just recovered from the long weekend and snow day with these kids😭😭😭😭😫😫😫😪😪— Nurse Shay✨ (@SHAYkeandQuake) January 18, 2024
Overheard on a snow day at my house while trying to focus on work from 3 and 5 year olds:— Jen Judson (@JenJudson) January 19, 2024
"I need zombie hands, I don't have zombie hands. Can you get zombie hands for me?"
"I need a wipe!!!"
"Look! I built the battle of Stalingrad!!"
"This slime is dirty and messy. Wash it"
My partner (a teacher) and child (in daycare) get a snow day today, but I’m able to work from home so I have to.— @torrancecoste.bsky.social (@TorranceCoste) January 17, 2024
In this essay I will explore the inherent unfairne—
I just realized. Because of snow days my kids have only gone to school SEVEN times this month.— Kyoko W.P. (@kyokoTHEpoet) January 23, 2024
They’re once again at home due to snow day
Is it spring yet?
Hearing it's a snow day was way more fun as a student than a parent.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 17, 2024
Tomorrow is the worst kind of snow day for people who work at home. It's not actually a snow day, it's a cold day, so you can't bundle up the kids and send them out to play. You're trapped inside with them.— Caitlin 🚗 🧀 Driscoll (@TeacherOnTopic) January 17, 2024
My spouse also works from home on Wednesdays... mwahahaha.
I went from the younger kids in Snow Day… to the lovestruck teenager in Snow Day… to the overworked parent trying to wrangle toddlers while working in Snow Day way too quickly.— Alex | The Geeknd (@WebDevLex) January 19, 2024
Life comes at you fast.
My kid has had the entire week off from school due to combo federal holiday, snow day, heating issues, another snow day - gotta love the winter months 🥴🥴— chaos robot 🤖 (@deestiv) January 19, 2024
[remote learning due to snow]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 16, 2021
Me: Start your school work.
8-year-old: My tablet is dead.
Me: Why isn't it charged?
8: It's taking a snow day.
My kids' school district tried to have remote learning instead of a snow day and it gave my family a lot to laugh about while we spent the day sledding and building a snowman.— The Dad (@thedad) January 7, 2022
