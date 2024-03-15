3 Grim Reasons Why Your Bath And Shower Always Look Dirty

There are few things more frustrating than cleaning your home repeatedly, only for it to still look as unclean as before. This is especially frustrating in bathrooms where the key areas of the room are often supposed to be a bright white and instead look somewhat dullened.

While this seems endless, there are often simple reasons behind this annoying issue and most of them are quick to tackle, meaning that you’ll have a gleaming bathroom again in no time.

Why your bath and shower never seem clean enough

You may not be cleaning them enough

According to the bathroom experts at Victoria Plum, frequent use of your bathtub means a build-up of soap scum, grime, and in some areas, hard water stains. To tackle this, give your bath a rinse and spray down after each bath.

Additionally, the experts recommend a mixture of white vinegar, water and baking soda to clean the stubborn stains off your bath.

You may not be using the right cleaning products

While multipurpose cleaning sprays can be incredibly helpful around the home, Ann Russell, cleaning specialist and author of How To Clean Everything, says that specialised sprays are best.

In a TikTok video she said: “get yourself a trigger spray of some kind of bathroom cleaner or limescale remover” adding that for those with soft water, just the bathroom cleaner is fine but those that live in hard water areas will need to use limescale remover.

She said that shower heads should be unscrewed and soaked in kettle descaler. Then, the rest of the shower and bath should be coated with limescale remover and then scrubbed in circular motions.

To get into the nooks and crannies, Russell recommends using a toothbrush.

Finally, she added, regardless of which spray you opt for, ensure that you leave it for a few minutes to cut into the dirt.

Then, just rinse it all off. Voila!

Your toiletries could be staining your bath

According to Good Housekeeping, our favourite bath bombs and oils can dry overnight, leaving stubborn tidemarks that stain the bathtub.

To tackle these, the home experts recommend spraying bathroom cleaner onto the marks, leaving for 15 minutes before scrubbing and rinsing the bathtub.

If your bath is really stubborn, they recommend filling the bath overnight with laundry detergent and rinsing thoroughly the next morning.