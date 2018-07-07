EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    07/07/2018 09:25 BST

    3 ‘High On Life’ YouTube Stars Killed In Waterfall Tragedy

    Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper lost their lives.

    GoFundMe
    Pictures of Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were posted on a GoFundMe page 

    Three YouTube stars who featured in a vlog with more than half a million subscribers have died after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

    Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were swimming in a pool system, at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia “and then walking along the ledge shortly thereafter,” said a federal police spokesman.

    Cpl Sascha Banks said they fell nearly 100 feet. Search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies. At nearly 1,100 feet, Shannon Falls is the third tallest waterfall in British Colombia.

    The trio starred in a video blog called High On Life and in a tribute posted on the channel, other members of the group confirmed the tragedy and paid tribute to their late friends.

    A memorial fund has been set up to assist the families of the dead, following their deaths on Tuesday. 

    It said: “There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and devastation that their families are going through right now.”

    aimintang via Getty Images
    The accident happened in Shannon Falls, British Columbia 
    MORE:YouTubeNews: Breaking UK news coverage from HuffPost UK

    Conversations