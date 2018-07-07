3 ‘High On Life’ YouTube Stars Killed In Waterfall Tragedy

GoFundMe Pictures of Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were posted on a GoFundMe page

Three YouTube stars who featured in a vlog with more than half a million subscribers have died after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were swimming in a pool system, at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia “and then walking along the ledge shortly thereafter,” said a federal police spokesman.

Cpl Sascha Banks said they fell nearly 100 feet. Search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies. At nearly 1,100 feet, Shannon Falls is the third tallest waterfall in British Colombia.