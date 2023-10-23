LifeDatingsingle life

30 Tweets You'll Relate To If You've Been Single For Too Long

"Tinder is a food delivery app if you’re good at it"
By 

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

Being single and actively looking for matches on a dating app is like a second job ― a terrible, soul-crushing second shift you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

There’s some highs to dating ― a first date that actually ends in making plans for a second? ― and lots of time-wasting lows. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about being single that will hit home if you’re still swiping.

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close