The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Oct. 14-20)

"A kids version of the 'Saw' movie but they can only escape by eating a sandwich with the crusts on."
Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humour lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

