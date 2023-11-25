ParentsSexParentsKids

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having 'The Talk' With Their Kids

"Just had 'the talk' with my youngest son and I got some pretty good pointers."
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

As awkward as it may feel, there comes a time when every parent must have “the talk” with their children. But those early efforts to explain where babies come from don’t always go as planned.

Fortunately, you can always laugh about it! Below, we’ve rounded up 31 hilarious tweets about trying to have the sex talk with your kids.

